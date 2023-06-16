Merit Jones allowed one run and four hits over four-plus innings and Corvallis produced 14 hits Friday night to forge a doubleheader split with a 15-3 win against Bend in a West Coast League baseball game at Goss Stadium.

Corvallis (9-4, 8-4) scored two or more runs in five different innings to take the rubber game in the three-game series with rival Bend (7-7, 5-7). Knight pitchers Jonathan Stone and Jakob Wright each had a hit. Wright had a two-out double in the eighth.

Jones, a University of Utah right-hander, struck out four and walked two.

Corvallis took advantage of a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the first inning against Southwestern Oregon righty Mahiro Tomita. Ethan Hedges’ sacrifice fly to right scored one and JC Ng’s two-out single to right drove in two.

The Knights added two more in the second, first on Tyler Quinn’s two-out RBI single that followed Ty Yukumoto’s ground-rule double, hopping over the fence in right.

Sam Stem then hit a ground-rule double to center, and a poor throw on Hedges’ grounder in the next at-bat produced another run to make it 5-0.

After delivering a 1-2-3 top of the first, Jones worked his way into some trouble with a hit batter and two walks to start the second. But he fielded a comebacker that he threw home for the force, got a strikeout and drew another grounder that yielded the final out with no damage.

Jones then sent the Elks down in order in the third. He worked around his first hit of the game, a leadoff single in the fourth, with two strikeouts and a fly ball.

Jones exited in the fifth after a leadoff single and fielder’s choice grounder that got the first out. Grant Cleavinger, a Nebraska lefty, walked the next batter and got a grounder for the second out. But a wild pitch helped the Elks get on the scoreboard to make it 5-1.

The Knights got back to the offense in the fifth when Hedges pounded a triple to right-center to lead off the inning and Blake Avila drove him in with a single to center. Four batters later, Ethan Hott found a hole in the defense in short left field to drop in a sky-high double to score another.

Corvallis tacked on two more in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Hedges and Levi Jones.

Bend got single runs back in the seventh and eighth. Corvallis added six runs in the eighth.

Corvallis won Thursday’s series opener, 9-1. The Knights start a three-game home series with Walla Walla at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

Bend 8, Corvallis 7

In the opener, two Knights pitchers each gave up two runs on three hits over the final two innings as the Elks got the come-from-behind win.

Bend scored two runs in the first on a single, four walks and a wild pitch Georgia State righty Brady Jones. Corvallis got back to even in the third on four straight singles to start the at-bat, with the fourth, by Stem, scoring two.

The Elks went back ahead in the fourth at 3-2 on a single, two walks and a ground out.

The Knights scored three in the sixth on three hits and three walks. Hott’s one-out single scored two, and Stem’s two-out RBI single made it 5-3.

A single, walk and Braeden Terry’s two-out, two-run single to center tied the game in the eighth. Corvallis went back in front in the bottom half on Ethan Hedges’ one-out infield single.

Kellen Segel came on to try to close the game in the ninth, but the right-hander headed to Linn-Benton Community College struggled to slow down Bend.

The Elks started with a double and a single before Segel drew a fly ball for the first out. A single to center scored a run, and the ball got past JC Ng, allowing the go-ahead tally to score as well.

The Knights got nothing more than a two-out single from Blake Avila in the ninth.

Corvallis’ Max Debiec pitched four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and a walk.