West Albany High School alum Nathan Marshall pitched four scoreless innings in a start and Corvallis took advantage of lots of free bases Thursday night to get past Bend 9-1 in the Knights’ West Coast League home opener at Goss Stadium.

A right-hander now playing at Lane Community College in Eugene, Marshall allowed one hit and three walks with two strikeouts. The 2022 5A all-state first-teamer worked around a one-out walk in the first, a two-out single in the second, pitched a 1-2-3 third and drew a grounder after giving up two straight walks in the third.

Marshall pitched five innings for the Knights last summer.

Corvallis (8-3, 7-3) received 10 walks and had six batter hit.

Corvallis got on the board first with a run in the third. Ethan Hott led off with a walk, went to second on a ground out and to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Sam Stem sacrifice fly to center field.

The Knights added another in the fourth after JC Ng led off with a double to right, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on a two-out wild pitch.

The home team tacked on five more in the fifth on two singles, two hit batters, three walks and a passed ball.

Cal State Northridge righty Neil Feist, a returner for the Knights, allowed his first run in five appearances this season when Bend got one in the sixth on two singles and a sacrifice fly.

Crescent Valley graduate Ethan Krupp, now at University of Jamestown, sent the Knights down in order quickly in the sixth and in the seventh got the final two outs after hitting two batters and giving up a single.

Former Oregon State standout Joey Wong is Bend’s head coach. Tyler Graham, who caught the final out to clinch the Beavers’ 2006 national title, is an Elks assistant coach.

Corvallis hosts Bend (6-6, 4-6) in a Friday doubleheader, with games scheduled for 1:05 and 6:35 p.m.