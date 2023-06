Two area players were named to the first teams when the Oregon West Conference baseball and softball awards were announced.

Philomath/Alsea junior Mason Stearns made the baseball first team at the utility position, while Sweet Home senior Kelsie Rush was selected to the softball first team as an outfielder.

Stearns and Rush both led their respective teams to the 4A state playoffs.

In baseball, Newport senior Markus Everitt is the Oregon West player of the year and North Marion/Gervais junior Dawson Schrenk is the pitcher of the year. Randy Brack of North Marion Gervais is the coach of the year.

In softball, Stayton senior Jessica Rule is the player and pitcher of the year and Stayton’s Ryan Borde is coach of the year.