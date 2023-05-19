Emily Wisniewski gave herself a week off after the high school cross-country season last fall, a season that included a second straight 5A girls individual state title and a 27th-place finish at a national race in early December in Portland.

But then it was back to the trails and roads to prepare for the track and field season. After all, there were more fast times to chase for the Crescent Valley sophomore.

Wisniewski has found continued success this spring while establishing herself among the top female prep distance runners in the country.

On Thursday, she broke the Oregon 5A girls 3,000-meter record for the third time this season in winning the Mid-Willamette Conference district final in 9 minutes, 38.54 seconds. That performance puts her 20th on the U.S. list this spring and sixth on Oregon’s all-time list.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Wisniewski said after Thursday’s victory in a meet-record time. “I think the big part is state and worry about that next and do my best there.”

She’ll compete in Saturday’s 1,500 district final — which includes two other 5A top-10 season performers in freshman teammate Lillian Weiss and West Albany junior Haley Blaine, the defending state and district champion at that distance — before preparing for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Wisniewski has run a personal-best 4:34.43 in the 1,500 this season, more than 10 seconds faster than last year. Her 1,500 and 3,000 times are tops in the state among all classifications.

It was at Hayward where Wisniewski won last year’s 3,000 state final and finished third in the 1,500 before initially breaking the 5A 3,000 all-time mark last month at 9:42.68 on her way to finishing second in a 3,200-meter race in the Oregon Relays meet at Hayward.

It was a personal best by nearly 11 seconds for Wisniewski, who set the 5A 3,000 freshman record last spring.

Twice this season, including Thursday’s district final, she’s run 9:53 or faster with no close competition to challenge her.

“What’s incredible is she’s just as good in open settings like this where she knows she has to lead from the gun and hammer it herself,” Crescent Valley coach Tyler Bushnell said. “To see that, you just get cold chills to see that ability to be within herself and find that drive. It’s pretty unreal what she’s able to do.”

She broke the 5A 3,000 all-time record for a second time at 9:40.87 on May 5 at the Dean Nice Invitational in Gresham. The second-place finisher was more than 26 seconds back.

Wisniewski has proven she can produce record-breaking times on her own, but it’s the meets with elite-level competition where she has the most fun.

“I love it. I enjoy having competition, being pushed by other girls,” she said.

As Wisniewski’s times continue to drop, she finds herself training more and more with the Raiders’ top boys distance runners more.

This past summer and winter, she ran many miles with CV senior Kanoa Blake, who set the Mid-Willamette 3,000 boys meet record Thursday in 8:50.06.

“I remember the first time I ran with her, I think it was the first time a girl had ever kept up with me. So I was like, ‘this is pretty cool, honestly,’” Blake said. “It’s a blessing to have her as a training partner and I’m glad I can push her to run faster and be there as a training partner for her as she is for me.”

Both athletes won their cross-country district races. But Blake’s results at the state meet, an 11th-place finish, fell short of his own expectations as well as a few tenths of a second from a chance to stand on the top-10 podium for individual awards.

“It was a lot of motivation, because I wanted to end pretty strong but I didn’t come away like that,” he said. “So it just pushed me to finish even stronger for track season.”

Blake’s personal-best 8:38.48 at the Dean Nice meet puts him fifth on a loaded 5A season list. He’ll compete in Saturday’s 1,500 district final, where he’s the favorite to repeat after winning the 800 and 1,500 in 2022, and at state next week before heading to Western Oregon University.

Blake and Wisniewski attacked last summer to see what they could accomplish in the fall. Bushnell wasn’t keeping close tabs on his top runners, but he knew Wisniewski was within reach of more spectacular results after a successful freshman campaign.

“Her and Kanoa, they were like lone wolves out there logging miles,” the coach said. “Kind of keeping each other accountable and elevating things over the summer for this kind of year.”

Wisniewski had little competition in last year’s 3,000 state final, as the runner-up was more than eight seconds behind her winning time of 10:03.76.

But that might not be the case this time around. Canby sophomore Kenzie Bigej has run 9:54.64 this spring.

With the completion of the high school season, Wisniewski hopes to be back at Hayward in mid-June for Nike Nationals, another opportunity for more records to be broken.

“The goal is to win state and I’ll see from there,” she said.