Philomath won seven girls events and six boys events Saturday to claim the team titles at the Oregon West Conference track and field district meet at Sweet Home.

Janice Hellesto was first in the girls 100 meters (12.80 seconds), 200 (26.41) and long jump (personal-best 17 feet 6½) in the six-team meet.

Natalie Dunn won the 400 (1:00.33), and Aspen Russell was first (7-11, PR) and teammate Madison Schaffer second (7-8) in the pole vault.

The Warriors’ 4x100 relay team of Ellie Morton, Dunn, Ingrid Hellesto and Janice Hellesto won in 50.38. The 4x400 relay squad of Anneka Steen, Melea Lattin, Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn was first in 4:14.88.

Philomath got seconds from Morton in the 100 (13.10) and long jump (17-¾), Adele Beckstead in the 1,500 (5:06.06), Ingrid Hellesto in the 100 hurdles (16.97) and Madison Juhl in the discus (104-2).

Sweet Home’s Mckenzie Miller was fourth in the 1,500 (5:21.53) to lead the Huskies in Saturday’s finals.

Philomath was first and Sweet Home fourth in the boys team standings.

Philomath’s Micah Matthews won the 110 hurdles (15.34, PR) and high jump (6-0) and was second in the 300 hurdles (42.97).

The Warriors also got wins from Warwick Bushnell in the 400 (51.38, PR) Simon King in the 800 (2:02.97), Ben Hernandez in the 1,500 (4:11.11), the 4x100 relay team of C.D. Nuno, Nixon Mooney, Brody Bushnell and Warwick Bushnell (44.35) and the 4x400 relay team of Nuno, King, Mooney and Warwick Bushnell (3:34.16).

Mooney was second in the 400 (51.88, PR) and Nuno second in the long jump (19-10¼).

Sweet Home had runners-up with Kasey Kast in the 800 (2:04.68, PR), Mason Lopez in the javelin (155-7) and the 4x100 relay team of Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Chase Cameron (44.46).

The top two placers in each event qualify for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Athletes can also reach the state meet with qualifying marks and times or by receiving a statewide wild-card berth awarded to those who don’t finish in the top two at their district meets.

Five wildcards are awarded at the 5A level, one at the 4A and 3A levels and four at the 2A and 1A levels.

The state meet for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will be held May 25-26 and for 6A, 5A and 4A it will be May 26-27.

2A Special District 2

Aidan Morgan won the boys 110 hurdles (15.70) and was second in the 100 (11.59) and 200 (23.74, PR) to lead East Linn Christian to fourth overall in the eight-team meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem.

The Eagles’ 4x100 relay team of Josh Cowart, Elliot Nofziger, Kaleo Wellman and Morgan was first in 45.11.

Wellman was first (42-9½, PR) and Nofziger second (40-6, PR) in the triple jump. Nofziger was second in the high jump (5-11).

East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls 1,500 (5:28.86) and was second in the pole vault (7-4). Lexy Kauffman was second in the 200 (27.66, PR).

The Eagles were also fourth in the girls team standings.

2A Special District 3

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young won the boys 200 (23.51), 400 (51.35, PR) and triple jump (40-6) in the 11-team meet at Toledo.

Teammate Diego Garcia won the shot put (39-6, PR)

Central Linn’s Tait Owens won the 110 hurdles (16.77, PR) and teammate Jackson Duringer was second in the 800 (2:11.48, PR). The Cobras also won the 4x400 relay (3:40.49) and were second in the 4x100 relay (47.27).

In girls events, Central Linn got wins from Jayne Neal in the 800 (2:30.02, PR), Gemma Rowland in the shot put (37-4½) and the 4x400 relay (4:24.33).

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson won the 400 (1:04.32) and was second in the triple jump (32-0, PR).

Central Linn was fourth and Monroe fifth in the boys and girls team standings.

1A Special District 1

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was sixth in the girls 1,500 (6:08.06, PR) to lead the Wolverines in Saturday’s finals at Portland Christian. In boys events, Brandon Thomas was 16th in the javelin (80-10) and 18th in the long jump (15-6¾).