Anneka Steen won two girls events, including a 4A season-best clearance in the high jump, to lead Philomath on the first day of the Oregon West Conference track and field district meet at Sweet Home High School.

Steen cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump, a personal best by three inches. She also won the triple jump (33-2½).

Philomath’s Adele Beckstead won the 3,000 (10:49.09, PR). The Warriors got third-place finishes from Ana Candanoza in the 3,000 (11:12.82), Ellie Morton in the high jump (4-8) and Aspen Russell in the triple jump (31-6¾, PR).

Sweet Home’s Peyton Markell was third in the javelin (97-4, PR).

In boys events, Philomath’s Ben Hernandez won the 3,000 (9:01.76, PR) and Sweet Home’s Nathan Aker was first in the shot put (44-9¾).

Philomath also got seconds from Micah Matthews in the pole vault (11-8) and Seth Arthurs in the triple jump (40-7½, PR) and a third from Mateo Candanoza in the 3,000 (9:20.14).

The top two placers in each event in all district meets qualify for next week’s state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Athletes can also reach the state meet with qualifying marks and times or by receiving a statewide wild-card berth awarded to those who don’t finish in the top two at their district meets.

Five wildcards are awarded at the 5A level, one at the 4A and 3A levels and four at the 2A and 1A levels.

The state meet for 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will be held May 25-26 and for 6A, 5A and 4A it will be May 26-27.

All the district meets listed here conclude Saturday.

2A Special District 2

East Linn Christian’s Kaleo Wellman won the boys long jump (2A-leading 22-1½, PR) and Elliot Nofziger was second (20-1, PR) in the meet at Blanchet Catholic in Salem

East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls 3,000 (10:53.59) and teammate Bella Albert was third (13:30.93, PR). Brooklyn Kramer was third in the high jump (4-5, PR).

2A Special District 3

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young won the boys long jump (20-8, PR) in the meet at Toledo.

Central Linn’s best result in Friday’s finals was Ryan Rowland’s fifth-place finish in the boys javelin (137-2, PR).

1A Special District 1

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was sixth in the girls 3,000-meter final to lead the Wolverines on the first day of the meet at Portland Christian.

Jacobsen finished the race in a personal-best 13:42.31. She was also 23rd in the discus (47-9).

Alsea’s Brandon Thomas was 18th in the boys long jump (15-6¾).