A spring season filled with new personal bests was capped by a few more highlights before it was all over.

Crescent Valley girls distance runners Emily Wisniewski and Lillian Weiss came away from the OSAA track and field state meet with their best performances to date.

Wisniewski, a sophomore, got PRs at 3,000 and 1,500 meters, taking first and second, respectively, in those races. Weiss, a freshman, set a new personal best and took third at state in the 800, an event she contested for the first time a little more than six weeks earlier.

But they weren’t done.

Wisniewski set a national sophomore class record in the 5,000 in 16 minutes, 10.42 seconds in a second-place finish at the Nike Outdoor Nationals meet on June 16 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Eight days after setting a new 1,500 PR (4:36.72) at the USATF Oregon High School Invitational in Milwaukie, on June 18 Weiss won the freshman mile at the Nike meet in 5:01.48.

“When you see the two of them as our No. 1 and No. 3 in school history 1,500-meter runners,” CV coach Tyler Bushnell said, “to have them on the same team and be able to train together, that is a huge weapon going forward for them to work with one another at that ability.”

Wisniewski set the Oregon 5A 3,000 state record on April 22 and then proceeded to break it three more times in a five-week period, including a PR of 9:28.52 at the state meet to claim third on the state’s all-time list among all classifications. A day later, she was second in the 1,500 in 4:31.82, good for seventh on the 5A all-time list.

But she saved her best for last in her final race of the year at Hayward Field.

She finished second to Iowa’s Paityn Noe (16:04.69) in the Nike 5,000, and both went under the previous Hayward prep record for that distance. They also recorded the top two times in the country this year.

“I was really surprised,” said Wisniewski, who also set a new state record. “I knew I would be in the 16s somewhere, but I didn’t know I was able to do that.”

Bushnell, who had seen Wisniewski continually knock chunks off her times at shorter distance in high school races earlier in the year, was just as shocked.

“For as fabulous as she’s been this year, that was a stunner,” he said. “Just to drop that much more time, and throw down that kind of race at the end of a long season. That’s a long time to hold that kind of peak.

Bushnell said he was impressed by Wisniewski’s approach to and attack of the season.

“Just this kind of polished hunger she had, but was smart about things and methodical. Really hungry for more and big opportunities to race,” he said.

In the fall, Weiss was sixth at state and the Raiders’ No. 2 cross-country runner all season behind Wisniewski, whose second straight 5A state title led CV to a third-place state finish.

The success Weiss experienced, including a runner-up district finish, gave her a spark heading into the spring.

“What definitely helped me there was the cross-country season, because I realized I can be faster at longer distances,” Weiss said. “So that definitely gave me confidence going to the track season. I was really happy with how I did and I surprised myself, which was nice.”

She ran the 100 and 400 during the spring of her eighth-grade year at Cheldelin Middle School.

Her first 800 this past season was a 2:21.69 on April 12. She ran 2:16.97 about three weeks later, won the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet in 2:17.25 and went a personal-best 2:15.7 to take third at state. Her state final time was more than two seconds faster than the best time ran by 2022 state winner Ava McKee, a CV grad now competing at Oregon State.

But Weiss’ best result of the season may have come at the USATF meet, where she set a new 1,500 PR by more than two seconds without anyone pushing her.

“That was really hard. I felt really good on that day, which helped,” she said. “Being able to run that fast and having the lead from the very beginning definitely gave me more confidence going into nationals.”

In the national race, Weiss was second or third early on, took the lead on the backstretch on the second of 3¾ trips around the track and made a late push to hold on for the win.

Bushnell set out to put Weiss into some competitive races leading up the postseason, and she showed she could handle it. At the USATF meet, she displayed that she could produce a fast time on her own.

“The standalone time is phenomenal. A week or two after state, and that’s hard to do, the hype and hoopla of state and then being able to come back a week later and sort of recreate that,” Bushnell said. “That’s a pretty outrageous one. That shows another of level of maturity to take those experiences and then be able to go and do it on her own out in front with no competition and set a PR in that environment. That’s amazing.”

Weiss spent the spring repeatedly lowering her 800 and 1,500 times. She finished ninth at state in the 1,500 in 4:40.4, not far from her then-PR of 4:38.83 in taking third at the district meet. She finished behind Wisniewski and West Albany’s Haley Blaine as all three went under the previous meet record.

Weiss credits her steady progress to being pushed in practice while having Wisniewski to measure herself against.

“That’s definitely helped so much,” Weiss said. “She’s so fast, so if you are ever in a workout with her you have to push yourself so much more.”

Seeing Wisniewski break records has Weiss eyeing better results as well.

“I definitely want to be even faster, so I’m going to have to continue training harder and harder. But I definitely have more ambitious goals now,” she said.

Like her teammate, Wisniewski is motivated by what she’s accomplished. Her 5,000 time has put the goal of becoming an NCAA Division I athlete within reach.

“Certainly the recruitment game is going to be on fire when she throws down a time like that and is on everyone’s radar,” Bushnell points out.

Like Weiss, Wisniewski credits team workouts for her descending times.

She isn’t looking too far down the road. Instead, she has her sights set on the cross-country season this fall and what she and her CV teammates might be able to do. Returning the top four state finishers off last year’s team has the Raiders believing a state title could be a possibility.

Already an elite performer entering this spring, Wisniewski took more than 13 seconds off her 2022 1,500 best and 25-plus seconds from her top time in the 3,000, which was a 5A freshman record.

Wisniewski has no specific future time goals, but the path she’s created leaves no reason to believe that there aren’t more records on the way.

“Just to keep improving,” Wisniewski said of her aspirations. “Then for cross-country, definitely take off a lot of time after the 16:10 on the track.”