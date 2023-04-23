Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski is the new 5A girls all-time record-holder at 3,000 meters.

Wisniewski was clocked in 9 minutes, 42.68 seconds Friday en route to a second-place finish in a two-mile race at the elite Oregon Relays track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

That breaks the previous 5A all-time record of 9:48.35, set by Klamath Union’s Marnie Mason in 1985. Only nine girls in state history have run faster over the 1.86-mile distance, with eight of those at the 6A level. Three of the top four athletes on the state’s all-time list set their best times in 2022.

Before Friday’s race, Wisniewski was seventh on the 5A all-time list with the 9:53.47 she ran 10 days earlier in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet with no close competition. That time broke the previous 5A all-time sophomore record by 0.12 seconds and her personal best, the 5A all-time freshman record set last April, by 0.42 seconds.

Wisniewski, who won the 5A 3,000 state title on the track last spring, is also a two-time cross-country state champion.

Also at the Oregon Relays, West Albany’s Garrett Lee was eighth in the boys 110 hurdles final in 15.34 after running a personal-best 15.03 in the preliminaries.

His new PR improved his previous best of 15.49, at the time the top 5A time of the season, set a week early in a meet at Sherwood. Lee’s 15.03 is 0.35 seconds faster than Mountain View’s Ryder Minisce, second on the 5A list with the 15.38 PR set in a win Friday at the John Oliver Invitational at Central in Independence.

West’s Haley Blaine was fifth in the girls one mile (4:59.81, with an en-route 1,500 time of 4:40.08) and 12th in the 800 (2:18.99). Those times put her second on the 1,500 5A season list and third in the 800.