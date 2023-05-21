Crescent Valley High won a second straight 5A girls state tennis championship this weekend in Beaverton and with the players the team is returning will be a strong threat to win a third title next year.

The Raiders finished with 26 team points, easily outpacing runner-up La Salle Prep, which finished with 12.5 points.

“This is our second one in a row so it’s kind of a goal for us from last year,” said Crescent Valley coach Mark Orozco. “We were prepared for the tournament itself and once we got to the point where everybody advanced past the first round, we were pretty confident on the team title.”

Crescent Valley was led by the doubles team of Anna Nguyen and Kiah Hollister, who took first place with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Ridgeview’s Rachel Lester and Sydney Cassaro in the final. The victory capped an undefeated season for the duo.

Orozco said Hollister came into this season as a singles player, but agreed it was better for the team if she partnered with Nguyen. The Raiders were loaded at singles with freshman Emily Gu and junior Sophie Katz.

“I asked her to switch over to doubles because of her racket skills. She changed over from the get-go. I said if you change, you can win a state championship and luckily that’s what ended up occurring,” Orozco said. “Kiah is a great, great tennis player and to ... win a state championship without ever playing doubles speaks about how great a tennis player she really is.”

Hollister, who came to Crescent Valley as a senior from Camas, Washington, said it was a big mental shift playing doubles.

"Honestly, I would say putting trust in a partner and not controlling the game on my own," Hollister said when asked what was the hardest part of the transition. "I think we just worked together really well. We communicate very well and we just trust each on the court."

The Raiders also took third place in doubles as Haley Bland and Zoey Hughes rallied for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Lindsey Gardner and Paige Davisson of Silverton.

The win was part of a busy day for Bland, who immediately drove to West Albany High after the third-place match to compete at the Mid-Willamette Conference district track and field meet, where she took second place in the javelin.

Gu, a freshman, reached the 5A singles final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ashland’s Veronica Miller in the semifinals. In the championship match, Gu lost to Kennedy Harris of La Salle Prep 6-4, 6-2. This is the second state singles title for Harris, who is a sophomore.

Orozco said Harris changed her approach for the final, taking pace off the ball and playing high balls from the baseline to throw off Gu’s timing.

“In any match they’ve played it’s been power on power,” Orozco said. “Kennedy played a great match. She changed up her game against Emily.”

Katz fell to Harris in the semifinals but rebounded to take a 6-3, 7-5 win over Miller in the third-place match.

5A boys

West Albany senior Hayden Elliott fell to No. 1 seed Ben Bonetto of Summit in the semifinals. Elliott took the first set before Bonetto rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Crescent Valley sophomore Richard Wang also advanced to the semifinals before losing to Aiden Yeung of Milwaukie in straight sets. Elliott then took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Wang in the third-place match.

The Crescent Valley doubles team of Abe Tsai and Noah Curtis took third place with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 win over Summit’s Noah Smith and Alex Lindsey.

Summit won the boys team title with 28 points. Crescent Valley was second with nine points and West Albany was third with 6.5 points.

4A girls

Philomath's Bailey Bell reached the semifinals before losing to No. 1 seed Raegan Farm of North Bend 6-3, 6-1. Bell, a junior, then defeated Ryan Lomber of Valley Catholic in the third-place match 6-0, 6-0.