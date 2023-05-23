Two costly errors and not enough clutch offense ended the Corvallis softball season.

La Salle Prep evened the score in the sixth inning with some help then went ahead in the eighth Tuesday to take a 2-1 win in an OSAA 5A softball first-round game at Will Keim Field.

Corvallis junior Holland Jensen pitched out of multiple jams on her way to a 15-strikeout effort. But, as Spartans co-coach Sami Arnst said, you can make up for defensive struggles or offensive deficiencies but usually not both in the same game.

“Holland pitched so well. When you have 15 strikeouts you should win a ball game,” Arnst said. “I think collectively as a team we’re upset about not making routine plays and we’re upset about not capitalizing and hitting like we’re capable of. Our bats were kind of silent today.”

Jensen and eighth-seeded Corvallis (16-9) led 1-0 with two outs in the top of the sixth when two plays changed the game.

Jensen drew two straight grounders, but the throws on both plays couldn’t be caught at first base. The first play resulted in the batter getting to second base and the next brought home a run to tie the game for ninth-seeded La Salle (18-9).

Corvallis failed to get a runner on in the bottom of the sixth before Jensen put out a fire in the seventh, just as the left-hander had done in the fifth.

The Falcons had a runner on second after an infield single and a sacrifice bunt in the seventh. But Jensen struck out the next two, including La Salle leadoff batter Eleanor Baker for the fourth time.

The Spartans went down in order against Falcons starter Layne Portash before teammate Allie Ball led off the eighth with a double to right field on a ball that got away from the fielder. Portash’s one-out single to center put the Falcons ahead. Jensen then struck out the next two batters.

Corvallis went down quickly in their last at-bat on a grounder, strikeout swinging and Jensen’s fly ball to deep center.

“I feel like there’s always something that I could have done better. But for the most part I think I stayed composed and did what I could,” Jensen said of her performance in the circle.

Jensen allowed five hits and walked two in addition to her 15 Ks.

In those pressure situations like she was in Tuesday where she needs outs, Jensen said she hypes herself of and tells herself she can get the out, knowing that she’s done it before.

“She’s been a workhorse the entire season,” Arnst said. “She’s continued to pitch through ups and downs and whatever is going on around her doesn’t affect her, and I think that’s really hard to do. But she’s super mentally tough and super talented and does it.”

Corvallis scored its run in the first inning on Kayla Pickering’s one-out walk, a two-out steal of second and Maya Ortiz’s RBI single to center.

Spartans senior catcher Hannah Jensen, Holland’s sister, has missed the last week-plus due to illness, Arnst said. The coach praised Pickering for filling that spot.

Pickering, normally an outfielder, played shortstop most of this season because the team needed her there. The team had numerous players in unfamiliar positions due to teammates’ injuries and illnesses.

“It was nice to see just the team effort to even get to playoffs and push through some adversity is something we’re proud of,” Arnst said.

The coach’s season highlights included seeing Holland Jensen’s confidence improve throughout the year and watching her dominate opponents as well as having her freshmen make progress and varsity returners mentor their younger teammates.

The Spartans started two freshmen Tuesday in Sofia Markum and Teagan Ocampo. Five freshmen in all are on the roster.

“I think it is cool to see them have fun and step up when they needed to,” Holland Jensen said.

La Salle moves on to play top-seeded Dallas/Perrydale in a Friday quarterfinal.