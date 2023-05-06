Corvallis senior Cole Seaders won the boys discus and was eighth in the shot put Saturday at the 17-team Centennial Invitational track and field meet in Gresham.

Seaders' personal-best discus mark of 148 feet, 7 inches moved him into sole possession of first place on the 5A season list. He was previously tied for first at 146-4. His shot put mark Saturday was 41-4.

Teammate Truman Brasfield was first in the 300-meter hurdles (41.64 seconds) and second in the long jump (20-4).

Andrew Bedford won the high jump (5-10, PR). Aydan Schiveley second in the discus (139-5) and was fourth in the shot put (44-1). Rowan Finlay was third in the 110 hurdles (16.09) and 300 hurdles (42.58, PR)

Lebanon's Carlos Villafana-Garcia won the javelin (158-2, PR). Teammate Jackson Parrish was second in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (42-4) and third in the long jump (20-3¼)

In girls events, Lebanon's Teagen Cornell was first in the shot put (36-4, PR) and fifth in the discus (90-2). Teammate Taryn Cornell was second in the shot put (34-8½) and fourth in the discus (93-7).

Lilli Kranz won the high jump (4-10) for the Warriors. Alyse Fountain was third in the 100 (13.09) and fifth in the 200 (27.51). Addilynne Pickles was third in the 400 (1:02.06).

Lebanon's 4x400 relay team of Cadence Graces, Pickles, Fountain and Taylor Roles was second in 4:20 62.

Corvallis' Orianna Campbell won the discus (109-0) and was fourth in the shot put (31-0). Teammate Keira Davis was second in the discus (101-2) and javelin (103-8).

Avery Nason was second in the 3,000 (10:43.1). The Spartans' 4x100 relay team of Olivia Bannister, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin and Hannah Azhocar was second in 51.50.

Baseball scores: West Albany 2, Corvallis 1; La Grade 6, Philomath 2; Taft 2, Scio 0

Softball scores: Blanchet Catholic 16, Central Linn 1 (4); Blanchet Catholic 24, Central Linn 5 (3)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.