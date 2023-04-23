Philomath continued its dominant track and field season Saturday as both teams finished first at the Meet of Champions, a 35-team competition at Sweet Home featuring many top athletes in the state’s 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.

The Warriors’ girls team, the defending 4A state champion, won by 56.5 points. The boys won by 49 points.

Janice Hellesto led the Philomath girls with a win in the 200 meters (26.44 seconds), third in the 400 (1:01.59) and anchor legs on the winning 4x100 (50.64) and 4x400 (4:14.31) relays.

Natalie Dunn and Ingrid Hellesto also ran on both relays, Ellie Morton on the 4x100 and Anneka Steen on the 4x400. Both relay times top the 4A season lists.

Morton won the long jump (personal-best 16 feet, 2½ inches), was second in the 100 (13.00, PR) and tied for fifth in the high jump (4-10). Dunn was first in the 400 (59.60) and third in the 200 (27.27)

Ingrid Hellesto was second in the 300 hurdles (48.97), seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.89). Steen won the triple jump (33-8½) and was second in the high jump (4-10).

Adele Beckstead was third in the 3,000 (11:14.34), fourth in the 1,500 (5:04.93, PR) and Ahnika Tryon third in the javelin (114-7, PR).

With Saturday’s results, Dunn is first in the 400, Beckstead first in the 1,500 and Morton second in the 100 on the 4A season lists.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won the 3,000 (10:47.14) and was second in the 1,500 (5:00.57). Her 1,500 time tops the 2A season list. She’s also first in the 3,000 with a 10:29 ran earlier this month.

The Philomath boys, like the school’s girls team, also scored big points in the running events.

Warwick Bushnell won the 400 (51.95, PR) was second in the 200 (23.28, PR) and anchored the first-place 4x100 (44.69) and 4x400 (3:33.27) relays.

Nixon Mooney and C.D. Nuno also ran on both relays, Brody Bushnell on the 4x100 and Simon King on the 4x400.

Philomath’s Mateo Candanoza won the 3,000 (9:16.43) and was fourth in the 1,500 (4:15.15).

Teammate Micah Matthews was second in the pole vault (12-0, PR), third in the 110 hurdles (15.68) and high jump (6-2, PR) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (43.64). His results in the 110 hurdles and high jump put in second on the 4A season lists in both events.

Mooney was second in the 400 (51.95, PR).

Other area athletes placed high in the boys meet.

Sweet Home’s 4x100 relay team of Conner Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Chase Cameron was second in 44.83. Teammate Mason Lopez was second in the javelin (167-7).

East Linn Christian’s Aidan Morgan was second in the 100 (11.75) and 110 hurdles (15.47). His hurdles time is first on the 2A season list. Teammate Kaleo Wellman was third in the long jump (19-9).

Santiam Christian’s Jayden Christy won the 110 hurdles (15.14). The Eagles also got seconds from Caleb Ness in the 300 hurdles (41.48, PR) and Owen Gurney in the long jump (20-¾).

Monroe’s Nathaniel Young was third in the 200 (23.89, PR) and fifth in the 400 (53.00, PR). His 400 time tops the 2A season list and his 200 time is third.

Baseball scores: West Albany 16, Woodburn 0 (5); West Albany 18, Woodburn 0 (5); Blanchet Catholic 11, Monroe 1 (6); Blanchet Catholic 9, Monroe 1

Softball scores: Sweet Home 16, North Marion 0 (3); Junction City/Triangle Lake 8, Santiam Christian 6; Scio 3, Yamhill-Carlton 1; Gervais 7, Central Linn 1

