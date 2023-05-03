Janice Hellesto and Anneka Steen both won two individual events to lead the Philomath girls to a dominant team win Tuesday in a five-school track and field meet at Newport.

Hellesto won the 200 meters (26.59 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 4 inches). She also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (50.51) also with Ellie Morton, Natalie Dunn and Ingrid Hellesto.

Steen was first in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (30-10).

The Warriors won 13 of 17 girls events, also getting wins from Morton in the 100 (13.20), Dunn in the 400 (1:00.63), Melea Lattin in the 800 (2:34.07), Kateri Pindell in the 1,500 (5:33.19), Adele Beckstead in the 3,000 (personal-best 10:56.95) Madison Juhl in the discus (100-5), Ahnika Tryon in the javelin (101-3) and the 4x400 relay team of Hanna McDaniel, Lattin, Maggie King and Brooke McDaniel (4:21.72).

Morton was also second in the long jump (15-6).

The Philomath boys were third in the team standings. They got wins from Warwick Bushnell in the 100 (11.83), C.D. Nuno in the 200 (23.92, PR) and Mateo Candanoza in the 3,000 (9:12.48).

The Warriors’ 4x400 relay team of Nuno, Blake Hauck, Simon King and Tiernan Bovbjerg was first in 3:39.08.

RedHawks third, fourth

The South Albany boys got four individual wins to take third overall in a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Central in Independence.

The RedHawks had wins from Matthew Resnik (800. 2:01.19), Zander Campbell (1,500, personal-best 4:17.05, PR), Wyatt Sparks (3,000, 9:22.96) and Camren Thompson (tied for first in high jump, 5-10).

The South girls were fourth in the team standings, with wins by Pharalynn Dickson in the 800 (2:28.84) and Norah DeYoung in the discus (115-10).

Huskies win home meet

Both Sweet Home teams finished first in a four-team home meet that also included Central Linn and East Linn Christian.

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez won the boys 110 hurdles (16.79, PR), 300 hurdles (44.75) and javelin (163-9) and was second in the pole vault (8-0)

Chase Cameron won the 100 (11.64, PR) and was second in the 200 (24.21, PR). The Huskies also got individual wins from Taevon James in the 200 (23.97, PR), Kasey Kast in the 800 (2:09.04) and Keagan Vogel in the 3,000 (11:40.9) as well as the 4x100 relay team of Conner Stevens, Dakota Seiber, James and Cameron (45.25).

Central Linn was third in the boys standings.

Jackson Duringer was first in the 1,500 (4:42.95, PR) and second in the 800 (2:14.46, PR). Nolen Eversull won the long jump (18-2, PR) and was second in the triple jump (35-5, PR).

The Cobras’ 4x400 relay team of Jacob Beauchamp, Ryan Rowland, Bren Schneiter, Coen Schneiter was first in 3:44.62.

Jadon Loveless won the pole vault (8-6) for fourth-place East Linn Christian.

The Sweet Home girls had dual winners in Kaylynn Mamac in the 100 (13.70) and 200 (28.43, PR) and McKenzie Miller in the 1,500 (5:23.04) and 3,000 (12:06.6, PR).

The Huskies also got firsts from Lily Bishop in the 100 hurdles (20.92, PR), Selah Wright in the javelin (85-5, PR), Delainie Pratt in the pole vault (6-0), Loralai Mark in the long jump (14-½) and the 4x100 relay team of Stephanie Saultz, Mamac, Amelia Sullens and Mark (54.24).

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland improved her personal best and 2A season-leading mark in the shot put by more than two feet with a toss of 37-7½. She was also second in the discus (78-6).

The Cobras, who were second overall, also got wins from Katja Griffith in the discus (78-6, PR), Georgia Wahl in the triple jump (28-11, PR) and the 4x400 relay team of Izzy Curtis, Griffith, Rowland and Jayne Neal (4:37.16).

East Linn Christian’s Lauren Wyatt was second in the shot put (29-3½). The Eagles were fourth overall.

Baseball scores: Culver 6, Monroe 1; Regis 10, East Linn Christian 0 (5)

Softball scores: Blanchet Catholic 12, Monroe 11 (9); Santiam 10, Central Linn 0 (6)

