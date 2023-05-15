Mercedes Marriott’s 18-hole round of 80 Monday led Crescent Valley to third place after the first day of the OSAA 5A girls golf tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

Marriott, a senior, is tied for fifth individually, six strokes back of first place. Toscane Tessler was next for the Raiders, shooting an 85.

Wilsonville and Summit both scored a 337 to lead in the team standings. CV is at 383, five shots better than fourth-place La Salle Prep.

Playing as individuals, Corvallis sophomore Megan Weldon scored a 104, West Albany sophomore Bella Kinghorn 117 and Lebanon senior A’Kalie Berry 121.

Team scores: Summit 337, Wilsonville 337, Crescent Valley 383, La Salle Prep 388, Redmond 407, North Eugene 409, Dallas 434, Crater 468

Crescent Valley scores: Mercedes Marriott 42-38—80, Toscane Tessler 38-47—85, Anna Rivers 50-51—101, Samantha Eller 56-61—117, Leah Mattson 64-53—117

5A boys

West Albany senior Nick Anderson was the top area scorer in the first round at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell, shooting an 81.

Lebanon sophomore Ryland Carroll, also qualifying as an individual, shot an 88.

Crescent Valley junior Cole Rivers shot an 84 to lead the Raiders to sixth of eight teams with one round to play. Fletcher Dale scored an 87 and Phillip Weiss a 93 to lead the team.

Freshmen Chase Brown and Ryan Swensen both shot 89 to lead Corvallis, which was seventh. Charlie Nelson had the Spartans’ best nine-hole score, a 43, on his way to a 92.

Team scores: Wilsonville 322, Summit 324, La Salle Prep 336. Mountain View 339. Thurston 340, Crescent Valley 359, Corvallis 363, Woodburn 381

Crescent Valley scores: Cole Rivers 41-43—84, Fletcher Dale 42-45—87, Phillip Weiss 47-46—93, Leif Blickenstaff 46-49—95, Ty Leibelt 46-52—98

Corvallis scores: Chase Brown 44-45—89, Nick Swensen 45-44—89, Charlie Nelson 43-49—92, Ryan John 47-46—93

4A/3A/2A/1A girls

Sophomore Taylor Tatum shot 108 to lead Harrisburg in the first round at Trysting Tree Golf Club.

Team scores: Crook County 359, Dufur 363, Banks 378, La Grande 379, Marist Catholic 383, La Pine 384. Marshfield 398, North Bend 398, St. Mary’s 405, Oregon Episcopal 418, Riverdale 418, Harrisburg 491

Harrisburg scores: Taylor Tatum 52-56—108, Peyton Taylor 52-63—115, Lexi Geoghegan 54-69—123, Lola Jones 74-71—145

3A/2A/1A boys

East Linn Christian sophomore Blake Knurowski shot a 79 to tie for 15th after the first round at Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River.

Knurowski’s round included a birdie on the par-4 first hole. He was second among the six individual qualifiers.