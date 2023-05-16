Crescent Valley senior Mercedes Marriott shot a second-round 87 Tuesday to tie for eighth individually and lead the Raiders to fourth place and a team trophy at the OSAA 5A girls golf state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

Teammate Toscane Tessler scored an 88 Tuesday to finish 10th.

Competing as individuals, Megan Weldon of Corvallis tied for 27th, West Albany’s Bella Kinghorn tied for 39th and Lebanon’s A’Kalie Berry was 45th.

Team scores: Summit 337-342—679, Wilsonville 337-354—691, La Salle Prep 388-384—772, Crescent Valley 383-397—780, Redmond 407-412—819, Dallas 434-421—855, North Eugene 409-453—862, Crater 468-472—940

Crescent Valley scores: 8. (tie) Mercedes Marriott 80-87—167; 10. Toscane Tessler 85-88—173; 24. Anna Rivers 101-96—197; 47. (tie) Samantha Eller 117-126—243; 56. Leah Mattson 117 (Monday)

Area individual scores: 27. (tie) Megan Weldon, Corvallis, 104-95—199; 39. (tie) Bella Kinghorn, West Albany 117-114—231; 45. A’Kalie Berry, Lebanon, 121-119—240

5A boys

West Albany senior Nick Anderson shot a second-round 78 to tie for third at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

Crescent Valley, led by Cole Rivers’ tie for 22nd, finished sixth of eight teams. Corvallis, with Charlie Nelson shooting a second-day 85 to tie for 33rd, was seventh.

Lebanon's Ryland Carroll, playing as an individual, shot 78 Tuesday and tied for 18th.

Team scores: Summit 324-316—640, Wilsonville 322-334—656, La Salle Prep 336-337—673, Thurston 340-340—680, Mountain View 339-344—683, Crescent Valley 359-360—719, Corvallis 363-365—728, Woodburn 381-349—730

Crescent Valley scores: 22. (tie) Cole Rivers 84-86—170; 35. (tie) Fletcher Dale 87-92—179; 40. Phillip Weiss 93-91—184; 41. Leif Blickenstaff 95-91—186; 51. (tie) Ty Leibelt 98-95—193

Corvallis scores: 33. (tie) Charlie Nelson 92-85—177; 35. (tie) Nick Swensen 89-90—179, 39. Chase Brown 89-93—182; 50. Ryan John 93-98—191; 58. Tyler Thompson 97 (Tuesday)

Area individuals: 3. (tie) Nick Anderson, West Albany, 81-78—159; 18. (tie) Ryland Carroll, Lebanon, 88-78—166

4A/3A/2A/1A girls

Harrisburg placed 12th in the state tournament, led by Taylor Tatum’s tie for 44th.

Team scores: Crook County 359-346—705, Dufur 363-357—720, Marist Catholic 383-359—742, La Pine 384-366—750, Banks 378-377—755, La Grande 379-381—760, Marshfield 398-394—792, St. Mary’s 405-400—805, North Bend 398-411—809, Oregon Episcopal 418-412—830, Riverdale 418-433—851, Harrisburg 491-469—960

Harrisburg scores: 44. (tie) Taylor Tatum 108-117—225; 51. Peyton Taylor 115-113—228; 54. (tie) Lexi Geoghegan 123-118—241; 62. Lola Jones 145-121—266

3A/2A/1A boys

East Linn Christian’s Blake Knurowski shot 79 for the second straight day to finish at 158 and 15th overall at Tokatee Golf Course in McKenzie Bridge.