For more than three quarters Friday night, Corvallis couldn’t do much right offensively in a game against rival Crescent Valley filled with penalties and other mistakes by both sides.

But in the fourth it was the Spartans making a majority of the big plays.

Leading the way was RJ Young, a senior running back who had a touchdown run, two-point conversion, an interception and a 61-yard reception down the stretch to set up the winning score in host Corvallis’ 21-14 win versus the No. 8 Raiders at Bob Holt Stadium.

On a night when Corvallis was honoring its 1983 state championship football team, the Spartans (2-1, 2-1 MWC) turned adversity into resiliency.

CV (2-1, 2-1) struggled to respond after do-it-all senior quarterback Rocco McClave was ejected in the final minute of the third quarter after receiving his second unsportsmanlike personal foul of the contest.

The Raiders overcame Corvallis recovering an onside kick to open the second half by jumping on a fumble on the next play.

CV scored five plays later on a 13-yard pass from McClave to Luey Campos and Lucas Ikjaer’s point-after kick made it 14-6 Raiders.

The visitors recovered their own onside kick but came up empty when Campos dropped a wide-open fourth-down pass that would have almost certainly resulted in a touchdown.

Late in the third, McClave ran right for a 7-yard gain and out of bounds on the Corvallis sideline, where he was flagged for his second personal foul.

Mason Riney, a junior wide receiver, filled in admirably at quarterback but wasn’t able to provide the same spark that McClave has produced as a three-year starter.

Three snaps later, CV punted, and the Spartans went right down the field. A Young 23-yard run and a Brasfield 10-yard catch from Axel Prechel set up Young’s 16-yard touchdown scamper. Young plunged ahead on the 2-point run to tie the game with 8:18 left.

The Raiders then went three-and-out but recovered the punt after it hit a Spartans player. But CV suffered a false start and three incomplete passes and quickly turned the ball over on downs.

Corvallis punted after getting one first down before Young intercepted a Riney pass at the Spartan 38 after CV had moved the ball into Spartan territory with the help of a personal foul.

On the next snap, Young took a short forward pitch from Prechel and raced 61 yards, only to be tackled just before the goal line. Prechel then scored on a QB keeper with 51 seconds remaining.

In the closing seconds, Lucas Ikjaer caught a 23-yard Riney pass that put the ball at the Corvallis 42. But on the next play Spartan defensive back Truman Brasfield pulled down a high floater near the 10 to seal the win.

Corvallis leads the all-time series 33-18.

CV scored on its opening possession of the game on a 7-yard pass from McClave to Riney. Corvallis got on the scoreboard on a Young 20-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, but the PAT was short, hit the crossbar and bounced to the ground.

The Raiders then ran out the rest of the half on a drive than reached the Corvallis 1 before an illegal shift penalty backed them up and a potential touchdown pass was dropped on the final play before halftime.

Young finished with 133 yards rushing on 12 carries and the 61-yard catch. Brasfield had a team-high four catches for 23 yards. Prechel was 8-of-13 passing for 100 yards.

McClave, who accounted for more than 500 total yards in last week’s 63-50 win at South Albany, was slowed down by a Corvallis defense focused on stopping him.

He had 83 yards rushing on 13 attempts and was 19-of-26 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Campos had 10 catches for 96 yards.

Next Friday, Crescent Valley hosts Central and Corvallis plays at Lebanon.