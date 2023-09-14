Someone sitting in the stands at a Crescent Valley football game might see a Raiders squad significantly short on numbers.

But coach Andrew McClave says his team is “a tough, committed bunch that play together.”

It’s also a group that has the Raiders 2-0 for the first time since 2017, when NFL all-pro safety Talanoa Hufanga was a senior before leaving to USC.

CV heads into Friday’s matchup at rival Corvallis coming off possibly its biggest win in the last five years after a 63-50 victory at South Albany. The RedHawks handed the Raiders losses of 42-0 and 42-8 the previous two seasons.

Behind record-setting senior quarterback Rocco McClave, the coach’s son, the Raiders are rolling on offense.

Rocco McClave threw for four touchdowns and ran for four more at South as his team bettered its win total from each of the last three seasons. A week earlier in a 27-12 home win versus Woodburn, he passed for three scores and had another on the ground.

McClave has plenty of talented skill players around him.

Lucas Ikjaer has three receiving touchdowns, fellow junior receiver Mason Riney two and senior receiver Luey Campos one. Koen Campos, a sophomore running back, has one rushing score and one receiving.

“We just have grit,” Rocco McClave said. “We don’t have many numbers. But we’ve all got each other’s backs, we’re playing for one another. All 32 of us. That’s the difference. We love each other and have each other’s back.”

Numerous players are being asked to play both ways, but Rocco McClave says they’re conditioned for it and have the attitude that they’re going to get back up and keep fighting when they get knocked down.

Coach McClave isn’t worried about the low numbers on his roster but is instead lasered in on the players he has and the fact that they compete every down.

Now a third-year starter, Rocco McClave has picked up where he left off in 2022, when he finished with 2,704 yards and 28 touchdowns against four interceptions in nine games while completing 62.9% of his passes. He also had 308 rushing yards and scored three times.

Luey Campos had 54 catches for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Walker Still, who has since graduated, had 42 receptions for 847 yards and 10 scores.

McClave and Campos were all-Mid-Willamette Conference first-team selections and Still a second-team pick. When the all-state teams were released, Campos made the second team and McClave was named to the honorable mention.

In the regular-season finale at Dallas, McClave set all-classification state records with 654 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns in a 79-71 defeat.

Campos had 11 catches for 313 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage is ninth on the state’s all-time single game list. Still had eight receptions for 216 yards and four scores.

But as was the problem most of the season, the Raiders couldn’t slow down the opponent on defense.

With the offensive numbers being put up by Mid-Willamette teams this season, it appears CV will have to keep the pedal to the floor in order to make a run at the 5A state playoffs.

“You could say the same thing about South. They scored a bunch and they’re going to have to score a bunch to win games,” coach McClave said. “When you look at the teams in this league, you better be able to score points to win games.

“Hats off to South Albany. This is like slaying the dragon to beat them for us. Two years ago we got ran out of town here, then last year got ran out of town. Have all the respect for (South coaches David) Younger and (Jeff) Louber.”

If CV is to keep scoring, it will be Rocco McClave leading the way.

Andrew McClave, a former UCLA linebacker and UCLA football staffer in his third year leading the Raiders, said his son is a senior and it’s his time.

“He’s watched a lot of great players at CV through the years. The (Tanner and Cam) Sanders, the Briley Knights, the Talanoa Hufangas,” coach McClave said. “I’m probably missing a bunch of them. But there’s some studs that have played in this school and he’s doing it. It’s his senior year and he has to do it.”

The quarterback has added another element to his game, running more than he has in the past. He’s stronger and his varsity experience is paying dividends.

So what else is different about this version of the Raiders?

“Our team we have this year has become so connected, such a family and it’s been working ever since,” Luey Campos said. “I think our seniors have stepped up in a leadership way. They focus on the younger generation and we all cheer for each other.”

The next challenge is to keep the momentum going. Coach McClave says that won’t be hard with Corvallis next on the schedule. The quarterback points to a continued believe in each other that he hopes will bring more success.

“I think we just need to keep getting better and better each week,” Luey Campos added. “Not get caught up on last week or the week before and just get ready for the next game.”