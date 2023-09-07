It’s a long road ahead, but the Corvallis football team sees progress being made.

Coming off a winless varsity season in 2022, the Spartans didn’t get an easy opener this fall in a 42-12 loss at West Albany last Friday.

At or near the top of first-year coach Tom Casey’s list of desired improvements include better protecting second-year starting quarterback Axel Prechel and being more physical on defense.

Against the Bulldogs, Corvallis had to bring more pressure defensively to make up for a lack of physicality in the box, Casey said. Corvallis was able to generate some tackles for loss, but the Spartans weren’t able to sustain that effort.

It’s a big week ahead, as Casey hopes to see significant strides when Corvallis travels to Central in Independence on Friday in a game between two Mid-Willamette Conference teams looking for their first victory.

Casey said that drive toward improvement started in last Friday’s second half, as the Spartans showed better execution and produced two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“Our opponent is ourself right now. Let’s clean some things up, be productive, move the ball down the field and make some plays, and they did that,” the coach said. “We just need to continue to build and improve and stay on the path that we’re on and we’ll get to where we need to be.”

Corvallis found something in the passing game.

Truman Brasfield had eight catches for 124 yards and the two scores. Fellow junior wide receiver Hayden Silbernagel had five catches for 46 yards.

Brasfield, an all-state performer in the 300-meter hurdles on the track last spring, said he enjoys being a receiver and trying to find the holes in opposing defenses.

“So as we go in the game, I think we have really good eyes about finding what works and what doesn’t. The coaches like to say it’s a game of chess. Finding how to exploit their defense,” Brasfield said.

The Spartans have a plus with experience at quarterback in Prechel.

“I think it’s really important,” Brasfield said of having a returner at that position. “We’re still working on our deep ball chemistry. But I think there’s a lot of good things that happened tonight. Whether you see it or not, we’re a team to compete with.”

Casey said his team has found ways to play to the strengths of Prechel and the receivers.

In the opener, the Spartans were able to move the pocket, run some bootlegs, and players were getting open. Casey doesn’t foresee his team being at its best with a pocket passer.

“So the ability to move the pocket and get the quarterbacks out on the perimeter and be able to throw the ball, I think that’s what we can do and that showed up tonight,” Casey said after the West Albany game.

The coach said Prechel did a good job of commanding the huddle, getting teammates in the right positions and managing the game. Again, there’s improvement to be made, but there are bright spots to build on.

“I like the projection of where we’re going and what we’re doing, and we’ve just got to get better at what we’re doing,” Casey said.

Corvallis doesn’t have much depth on the offensive and defensive lines, and several players will be asked to play both ways. That depth will be tested further by some in-game injuries last Friday.

RJ Young was the Spartans’ leading rusher against West Albany with five carries for 17 yards. Two bad snaps contributed to the team having minus-6 total rushing yards.

Corvallis was presented an unexpected obstacle earlier in the week when offensive coordinator Lorin Reed stepped down from his position for personal reasons, Casey said.

“(Assistant coach) Eric Dazey stepped into that role and did a tremendous job with the few days that he had to build on the offense that was already in and tweak some things,” Casey said.

The Spartans were in a big hole at halftime against West Albany. But they had leaders step up and bring positive energy, something Brasfield said the team wouldn’t have had a year ago. Brasfield said he appreciates the leadership that was shown.

Brasfield saw the two late scores as evidence that the team is moving forward.

“We could do that all game,” he said. “We’ve just got to really find our chemistry as a team.”