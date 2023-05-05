Crescent Valley senior guard Gabby Bland was named to the 5A girls basketball all-state first team for a second straight season.

Philomath senior guard Cole Beardsley and senior forward Ty May

All-state awards are voted on by the state’s coaches and compiled by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Bland led Crescent Valley to a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament a year after the Raiders won the state title.

Beardsley and May guided Philomath to a 4A state runner-up finish after both were selected to all-Oregon West Conference first team.

Crescent Valley senior guard Adam Temesgen and West Albany junior forward Brysen Kachel were selected to the 5A all-state second team.

Kachel, the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year, was an all-state first-team selection by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association. Temesgen led CV to third place at the state tournament, the best finish in program history.

South Albany freshman forward Taylor Donaldson, Crescent Valley senior guard Nicole Huang and Lebanon senior forward Hallie Jo Miller were named to the 5A girls honorable mention.

Philomath senior post Abigail Brown was named to the 4A girls all-state second team, while Sweet Home senior guard made the honorable mention. Brown helped Philomath finish fourth at the state tournament.

Players of the year are Summit junior Pearson Carmichael (5A boys), Springfield junior Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam (5A girls), Junction City senior Kaleb Burnett (4A boys) and Baker senior Jozie Ramos (4A girls).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Coaches of the year are Wilsonville’s Chris Roche (5A boys), Springfield’s Joe Williamson (5A girls), Cascade’s Justin Amaya (4A boys) and Baker’s Jason Ramos (4A girls).