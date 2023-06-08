Three Monroe senior baseball players were named to the 2A/1A all-state teams, as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Ethan Doyle was selected to the second team as an outfielder, Luke Crowson to the third team at first base and Brock Horning to the third team as an infielder.
Monroe finished fourth in Special District 3.
Kennedy senior Ethan Kleinschmit is the state player of the year and Kennedy’s Kevin Moffatt is coach of the year.
2A/1A baseball all-state teams
Player of the year: Ethan Kleinschmit, Kennedy
Coach of the year: Kevin Moffatt, Kennedy
First team
Pitchers: Ethan Kleinschmit, Kennedy; Jaxon Deitrichs, Knappa; Colton Siewell, Bandon
Catchers: Charlie Beyer, Kennedy; Spencer Kowalski, Blanchet Catholic
First base: Warren Rose, St. Paul; Nolan Needham, Union/Cove
Infielders: Andrew Cuff, Kennedy; Daniel Withers, Umpqua Valley Christian; Conor Dunlea, Lost River; Logan Macy, Culver
Outfielders: Sean Roggiero, Weston-McEwen; Trenton Rabuck, North Douglas/Elkton; Conner Devine, Bandon; Griffen Mucken, Blanchet Catholic
Utility: Cole Collins, Oakland
Designated hitter: Ty Hellenthal, Umpqua Valley Christian
Second team
Pitchers: Tucker Ashbeck, Heppner; Drew Bartels, Blanchet Catholic; Bryson Nygren, Regis
Catchers: Kevin Shaver, Umpqua Valley Christian; Talon VanCleave, Grant Union/Prairie City
First base: Eli Love, Nestucca
Infielders: Clay Smith, St. Paul; Luke Beyer, Kennedy; Sheldon Lenz, Grant Union/Prairie City; Cody Schuttpelz, Reedsport; Noah Hancock, Blanchet Catholic
Outfielders: Bret Boen, Kennedy; Owen Bruner, Kennedy; Levi Heard, Umpqua Valley Christian; Spencer Stewart, Irrigon; Ethan Doyle, Monroe
Utility: Ayden Boursaw, Clatskanie
Designated hitters: Brandon Schroll, Clatskanie; Carson Parrish, Lost River
Third team
Pitchers: Carson McNally, Blanchet Catholic; Tygue Barrow, Umpqua Valley Christian; Boyd Davis, Irrigon
Catchers: Billy Reynolds, Myrtle Point; Noah Koenig, Regis
First base: Luke Crowson, Monroe
Infielders: Logan Anderson, Umpqua Valley Christian; Jude Miller, Knappa; Max Eaton, Regis; Brock Horning, Monroe; Dylan Cuff, Blanchet Catholic
Outfielders: Tyler Haynes, Umpqua Valley Christian; Brooks Potter, Umpqua Valley Christian; Caden George, Heppner; Treven Moreland, Knappa; Austin Sieminski, Bonanza
Utility: Brian Beyer, Kennedy
Designated hitter: Jay Noel, Reedsport
Honorable mention
Pitchers: Tucker Kallinger, North Douglas, Elkton; Houston Wittenberg, Culver; Gabe Foster, Reedsport; Kegan Fullerton, Waldport
Catcher: Cameron Proudfoot, Heppner
First base: Blain McClure, Stanfield
Infielders: Tyler Crawford, St. Paul; Talon Dark, Sherman; Allen Hill, Bonanza
Outfielders: Ryland Bell, Grant Union/Prairie City; Connor Logan, Stanfield
Designated hitter: Caden Reigard, North Douglas/Elkton
