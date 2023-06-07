Two Santiam Christian seniors were recognized on the 3A baseball all-state teams, as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Kadon Haugen was named to the first team at a utility position. Camden Carley was a second-team selection at infielder. They helped the Eagles finish second in Special District 2 and reach the state playoffs.
Banks senior Logan Kind is the player of the year and Joe Baumgartner of Banks is coach of the year.
3A all-state teams
Player of the year: Logan Kind, sr., Banks
Coach of the year: Joe Baumgartner, Banks
First team
Pitchers: Drew Beachy, jr., Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa; Brody Duey, sr., Sisters; Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua; Morgan Ortman, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Caden Richardson, jr., Pleasant Hill; Owen Thompson, sr., Cascade Christian
Catchers: Kyle Slater, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Triston Wallace, sr., Cascade Christian
First base: Logan Kind, sr., Banks
Infielders: Dylon Atwood, sr., Warrenton; Dawson Cook, sr., LaPine; Jaxon Grover, jr., Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa; Wyatt Hesselman, jr., Banks; Garrett Johnson, sr., Burns; Cole Shields, sr., Cascade Christian
Outfielders: Tyson Flack, sr., LaPine; Gabe Nobles, so., Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa
Utility: Kadon Haugen, sr., Santiam Christian; Riley Malis, sr., Yamhill-Carlton
Second team
Pitchers: Austin Dietrich, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Jack Wright, fr., Burns
Catchers: Eli Aldred, sr., Vale; Hunter Allen, jr., Pleasant Hill; Ben Cupani, sr., Valley Catholic; Austin Dean, jr., Sisters
First base: Brody Fischer, jr., Sisters
Infielders: Nate Arce, sr., Dayton; Camden Carley, sr., Santiam Christian; Humberto Gerardo-Keith, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie; Evan Martin, jr., Douglas; Justin Walters, jr., Banks
Outfielder: Drew Camp, so., South Umpqua
Utility: Baron Delameter, sr., Taft; Javier Esparza, jr., McLoughlin; Eduardo Loza, sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Honorable mention
Pitcher: Michael Freeborn, sr., Dayton
Catcher: Ashton Crossen, jr., Banks
First base: Liam Benade, sr., Cascade Christian; Colton Campbell, sr., La Pine; Alec Prevett, sr., Amity
Infielders: Anthony Allen, jr., Neah-Kah-Nie; Brasen Holliday, sr., Pleasant Hill; Seth Valliere, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Cooper Waltermire, sr., McLoughlin
Outfielders: RJ Estrada, so., Umatilla; Hunter Kemper, sr., Burns; Gavin Koceja, sr., Taft; Tarver Langston, sr., Horizon Christian; Ashton Moody, jr., Cascade Christian; Diego Silva, sr., Sisters
Utility: Dawson Little, sr., Warrenton
Jesse Sowa
Sports Reporter
Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter for Mid-Valley Media. He's a track and field nut who enjoys various outdoor activities.
