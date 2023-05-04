PHILOMATH — Philomath rallied from an early 7-1 deficit and scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell 12-11 to Newport in an Oregon West Conference baseball game at Stephenson Field.

Mason Stearns had four hits and one RBI, while Ty May and Grant Niemann had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Warriors (10-9, 5-6).

Chad Russell also had two hits, and Chad Babcock and David Griffith both finished with two RBIs. May, Griffith, Russell and Steans each had a double.

Philomath trailed 7-1 after Newport (12-8, 6-6) two runs in the first inning and five in the second. The Warriors climbed back within 8-7 with three runs in the fourth, including Griffith’s two-run double.

Four Newport errors in the seventh helped Philomath score its four runs.

Babcock’s single to right with no outs and a fielding error on the play, the Cubs’ third in the frame, scored two runs to make it 12-9. Grant Niemann followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home another.

A dropped pop fly on what should have been the final out of the game scored a run to make it 12-11. But Kash Lindsey’s drive to right field was hauled in by a running fielder to end the game.

Errors plagued both teams, as Newport had seven and Philomath five.

The Warriors host La Grande in a nonleague game Saturday and then return to Oregon West play Monday when they open a three-game series at North Marion/Gervais at Aurora.