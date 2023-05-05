PHILOMATH — Several factors, notably injuries and errors, have kept Philomath/Alsea from producing more baseball wins this spring.

But the Warriors remain in the hunt for a 4A state playoff spot as they head into the final week of the regular season.

It will be an uphill battle, but a squad that’s relied on five sophomores and freshmen to contribute is in contention.

“When we’re going our best it’s mostly just finding ways to get guys on base and being aggressive on the bases,” coach Levi Webber said. “We have a pretty athletic team that does a really good job of putting pressure on the other team.”

Webber said his group is extremely disciplined at the plate and does a good job of drawing walks and finding a way on base.

“The last couple weeks we finally started swinging the bat pretty well,” as the Warriors did in scoring 30 runs in three games against Newport.

Philomath/Alsea, 10-9 overall and 5-6 in Oregon West Conference play, has four conference losses by three runs or fewer, including defeats by 9-7 and 12-11 scores against Newport (12-8, 6-6) this week.

That leaves the Warriors needing to perform well against the top two teams in the league to get back in the postseason.

The Warriors host LaGrande in a Saturday nonleague game. It’s a rematch of last year’s state semifinal, which the Tigers won at home, 8-0, on their way to a state title.

Philomath then closes out the regular season with three games against Oregon West leader North Marion/Gervais and a makeup game with second-place Stayton.

Mason Stearns, a junior infielder/pitcher who had four hits in Thursday’s one-run home loss to Newport, said his team plays well when it puts well-hit balls in plays and defends at a high level.

“When things are going our way the energy is super high and everybody is excited in the dugout all the time,” he said. “When we bring the bats we’re close in every game except the errors that have taken us out of baseball games sometimes.”

The Warriors have five seniors in Silas Barton, David Griffith, Ty May, Chad Russell and Braydon Shenk and juniors Stearns and Kash Lindsey, all varsity returners.

But the team has also been sparked by sophomores Joe Barnes, Logan Matthews and Silas Pittman and freshmen Caleb Babcock and Wyatt Griffith.

Babcock has taken on a significant role. He’s batted high in the lineup and played center field all the season. Babcock also pitches effectively, showing no fear in throwing strikes, Webber said.

“He’s been a rock for us all year. He’s been one our most consistent guys in our lineup. He hits in the 3 hole as a freshman, which is pretty impressive,” the coach said.

Stearns said had heard about Babcock’s abilities earlier in the school year but was still surprised by his abilities on the first day of baseball practice.

“I think it gives the younger guys that don’t really get a chance to play, it gives them a look at what you could be as that young of a guy,” Stearns said. “Caleb doing that is just outstanding, doing so well as a freshman.”

Wylie Griffith, another freshman, plays shortstop and has started several games in the last few weeks.

“For as much as we had back from last year’s club, we have as much if not more freshman-, sophomore-type kids who have been filling roles for us and have done a pretty good job with it,” Webber said.

Babcock, Barnes, David Griffith Matthews, Shenk and Stearns have all filled innings on the mound this season. Shenk has been the team’s most consistent pitcher and Barnes has had good results recently before getting knocked around by Newport, Webber said.

Minor injuries to several pitchers have kept the Warriors from developing a regular rotation and defining roles.

Team chemistry has been “OK,” Webber said, but at times not where he’d want it to be. Stearns said it was “shaky” early in the season but has improved as the younger players started to mesh better with their teammates.

But defense has been the major hurdle. In games the team has lost, there have been too many unearned runs, with errors and other mistakes standing in the way of progress.

“That’s kind of been our bugaboo, when we don’t do well defensively as far as minimizing damage or don’t get outs when we need them, especially with guys on base, it tends to unravel a little bit,” Webber said.