As improvement and growth continue, Crescent Valley is battling through a challenging Mid-Willamette Conference baseball season.

The Raiders returned just three players who started in last year’s 5A state championship game, which CV won by defeating conference rival Lebanon.

That means many spots being filled by those who had little or no varsity time coming into the spring.

“You have a lot of young guys gaining experience. It comes in all shapes and forms,” Crescent Valley coach Scot McDonald said Tuesday after his team’s 12-7 home loss to Central/Kings Valley Charter. “I think we’re progressing. Right now, they want to go hit, they want to keep working to get better at what they’re doing, and that’s good.”

The Raiders were 10-10 overall and 7-5 in conference heading into Wednesday’s home game against Silverton.

CV has some work to do if it wants to claim one of the Mid-Willamette’s four automatic berths into the 5A state playoffs.

Entering Wednesday, the Raiders were tied with Dallas for fourth in the standings. Central/Kings Valley Charter, which took both games of the two-game series against CV, was one game back and Silverton two behind.

After two games with Silverton, the Raiders close out the regular season with West Albany and Corvallis, two teams ahead of them in the MWC standings.

Junior TJ Deen, who played shortstop last season when now-graduated senior Noah Dewey was pitching, is now a full-time varsity contributor.

Deen is one of the returning starters from the state title game, along with senior catcher/infielder Walker Still and junior outfielder Luey Campos.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility. There’s a lot of leadership that comes with it,” Deen said. “I was the younger guy last year, so were a lot of my friends, and now we’re the older guys. Raising them up and following what we were taught last year. It’s an adjustment but it’s fun.”

Nine current varsity players were on the junior varsity roster last season. Four of those — senior Tyler Wolters, junior Tyler Laam and sophomores Mason Riney and Luke Schoeffler — were on the varsity roster at the end of the season.

Schoeffler, a pitcher, saw some varsity innings on the mound as a freshman and is now a starter.

“He’s been performing pretty well. He’s getting his regular starts and learning on the fly,” McDonald said. “He’s really improved at what he’s doing out there. I tell him every day, go out there and try to get better at what you need to do.”

Freshman Robert Smith was brought up to varsity from JV was brought up to varsity to play catcher after an injury on Still, who is now playing in the infield.

“It’s really tough for a freshman. The game can go fast,” McDonald said of Smith. “But he asks a lot of questions, very coachable and responds.”

Riney has also performed some catching duties, and Still could return to playing behind the plate, the coach said.

Deen said the players taking on more-regular varsity roles are “really motivated” to perform and contribute at the higher level.

“It’s a big jump from JV to varsity,” he said. “The pitching is way different. The pace of the game is a lot different. But they’re really motivated and they want to work hard. We kind of set an example last year and we just want to follow it.”

Junior Nick Gimino, a varsity reserve last year and now a regular starter, was praised by McDonald for the season he’s having. Gimino had three hits and three RBIs while playing third base Tuesday.

It’s been an up-and down conference season for the Raiders. CV has been competitive against three Mid-Willamette teams at .500 or better (but going 1-5 in those contests) while sweeping McKay, Woodburn and South Albany in two-game sets.

The Raiders took on Silverton trying to end a four-game losing streak after series with Lebanon and Central/Kings Valley Charter.

“It’s a tough game, moving on,” McDonald said of handling adversity. “We talk about it all the time, not everything is going to go your way. But the team that responds, the person that responds fastest has a leg up sometimes.”

Crescent Valley still has a lot to play for, and the Raiders haven’t given up on the season despite the recent struggles.

With just three current seniors, there’s certainly some promise with what the team could have coming back. But 2022 isn’t over.

“We want to make a good push this year, get to playoffs and see how deep we can make it,” Deen said. “Then next year, reloading and being even older. Really excited for next year, too.”