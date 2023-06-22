Max Gregg of Corvallis will be the South’s starting pitcher in Sunday’s finale of the Oregon All-Star Series baseball event at Goss Stadium.

Gregg will be joined by six other are graduating high school seniors in the two-game series, which features many of the top 6A and 5A senior baseball players in the state.

Pitcher Ryan Rivers of Lebanon, infielders Walker Still of Crescent Valley and Colton Vandetta of Lebanon and outfielders Evan Bliss of West Albany, Gus Lerczak of Corvallis and Andreus “Dre” Smith of Lebanon are also on the South roster.

West Albany’s Marty Johnston will be one of the South coaches after leading his team to a 5A state runner-up finish.

Gregg, Rivers, Still, Bliss, Lerczak and Smith were 5A all-state first-team selections, as voted on by the state’s coaches. Vandetta was a second-team pick.

The first game of the series will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday and the second game at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both contests will be nine innings.