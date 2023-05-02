Crescent Valley scored four runs in the fifth inning to tie the score but visiting Central/Kings Valley Charter answered with five in the sixth and held on for a 12-7 win Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.

The Raiders got two-run singles from TJ Deen and Nick Gimino in the fifth after a Gunner Gillett single and walks to Tyler Laam and Walker Still.

But the Panthers came back with two doubles and took advantage of two walks and two hit batters to score their five runs in the sixth.

CV managed one more run, on a bases-loaded walk to Deen in the bottom of the sixth.

Gimino finished with three hits and three RBIs, Deen three RBIs and Walker Still a double to lead the Crescent Valley offense.

Raiders starting pitcher Luke Schoeffler went five innings, allowing seven hits, six runs and three walks with three strikeouts.

Carlo Cervantes had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for Central (12-7, 6-6), which swept the two-game series with CV. The Panthers won a 4-3 home game last Friday.

The Raiders (10-10, 7-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak Wednesday at home against Silverton.