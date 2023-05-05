All seven Corvallis seniors — Annaleise Earl, Maggie Hackethorn, Sofia Isaias-Day, Chiara Marelli, Clarissa Perez, Lucca Ruggiero, and Niya Spehar — won their final home matches in the Spartans’ 7-1 Mid-Willamette Conference girls tennis win against Central.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Corinna Lobscheid (6-0, 7-5), Isaias-Day (6-0, 6-0) Mishelle Noa Guevara (6-3, 6-1) and Marelli (6-2, 6-3). Doubles winners were the teams of Earl and Hackethorn (6-3, 6-3) Miranda Arredondo Sanchez and Perez (6-4, 7-6 (0)) and Spehar and Ruggiero (6-2, 6-3).

Corvallis next plays in the Mid-Willamette district tournament, which begins Wednesday at Timberhill Tennis Club.

Boys tennis

South Albany swept the doubles matches in a 5-3 nonleague home win against Philomath.

Blaine Leichty (6-0, 6-1) was South’s singles winners. The RedHawks’ doubles winners were the teams of Jaden Gamboa and Aldo Ramirez (6-2, 6-2), Kanaan Bennett and Jesus Collazo (6-1, 6-3), Tristyn Lopez and Oscar Elizarraga (6-4, 6-4) and Natanael Contreras and Miguel Orozco Sanabria (2-0, 2-0).

Philomath’s singles winners were Andrew Leonard (6-2, 6-2), Jackson Rice (3-6, 6-1, 6-4) and Owen Thomas (3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (8)).

This is the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The first ended in a 4-4 tie, with South (now 12-2) taking the victory on a tiebreaker, having won more games.

Leichty finished the regular season at 12-1 in first singles, with his only loss coming against West Albany's Hayden Elliot, who is undefeated.

“I am very pleased with our play season, this is probably the best season in win/loss standings in South Albany history,” RedHawks coach Phil Leichty said “This group has worked very hard and shown a lot of improvement. The future looks very bright with only one senior on the roster.”

The RedHawks next play in the Mid-Willamette district tournament, which starts Wednesday at Timberhill Tennis Club.

Track and field

Santiam Christian's Caleb Ness won the boys 400 meters (54.45 seconds), 300 hurdles (42.57) and javelin (171 feet, 2 inches) in a six-team 3A Special District 2 meet at Yamhill-Carlton High School in Yamhill.

His javelin mark moved him to third on the 3A season list.

The Eagles also got boys wins from John Coiner in the100 (11.60 and 200 (24.31),Jayden Christy in the 110 hurdles (15.50) and Owen Gurney in the long jump (19-11).

SC's Elise Linderman won the girls 100 (13.64, PR) and 200 (27.96) and tied for first in the high jump (4-1). Teammate Liv Haima won the 400 (1:03.24, PR) and was second in the 200 (28.69).

Baseball scores: Sweet Home 12, Cascade 9; Sutherlin 11, Central Linn 4

Softball scores: Stayton 9, Sweet Home 3; Cascade 11, Philomath/Alsea 2; South Umpqua 14, Harrisburg 4; Monroe 15, Gervais 3 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.