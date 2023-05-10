Ryland Carroll was 98 yards from the flag on the 18th hole Tuesday at Trysting Golf Club. He hadn’t played up to his expectations in Monday’s first round, but had the opportunity to finish well at the Special District 2 Regional tournament.

Carroll, a sophomore at Lebanon High, dropped his approach shot two feet from the hole and putted out for a second-round score of 71.

“I felt like I hit my driver a lot straighter and I hit a lot more iron shots close than I did yesterday,” said Carroll, who shot 77 Monday. “Felt a lot better to end my day with a birdie to shoot 71 instead of just having another off day. At least have one good round.”

Carroll had already qualified as an individual for the OSAA 5A state championships with his performance during the regular season. He hoped to help the Warriors win a team berth at the regional, but those were claimed by Crescent Valley and Woodburn.

CV junior Cole Rivers helped lead the Raiders with a second-place finish at the regional behind Crater’s Marcus Idiart, who shot 69-73—142. Rivers posted a 70-75—145.

Rivers’ score was boosted by an ace on the 13th hole Tuesday.

“I made a hole-in-one on 13, which was awesome, but I made two bad doubles. But it was definitely a happy runner-up,” Rivers said.

The Raiders played especially well on Tuesday, scoring 306 as a team to put themselves in a comfortable position for the second round.

“Hands down, the best performance of the team this year,” Crescent Valley coach Kelly Gallagher said of Monday’s opening round. “And the second best was (Tuesday). A coach always wants to see a team kind of peaking at the end of a season.”

Gallagher said he talked to the team about not taking anything for granted in the second round.

“We really wanted to go out and shoot that again if we could,” Gallagher said. “Good experience for the boys.”

Rivers said the team’s performance this week definitely built confidence. He thinks the Raiders can make a push at the state tournament because the team has good putters who can score well at Emerald Valley in Creswell.

“We’re definitely at our peak. We got three guys in the 70s, we’ve got guys who can be in the 70s, so it’ll be a fun week next week,” Rivers said.

West Albany High senior Nick Anderson also entered the regional tournament having already qualified for state.

“The first day I played amazing, I went out and played my golf. Played really good. Second day, not so well. Obviously, I didn’t finish the way I wanted to but that’s golf,” Anderson said.

He won the regular-season Mid-Willamette Conference event at Emerald Valley and that gives him confidence he can play well at the state tournament, which begins Monday.

This will be the third trip to state for Anderson, who has committed to play at Southwestern Oregon Community College.

“I want to win this thing,” Anderson said. “I want to shoot in the low 70s, maybe 60s. I can play well at Emerald, so I know I can finish on top.”

State qualifiers

The Corvallis team of Chase Brown, Ryan John, Tyler Thompson, Charlie Nelson and Nick Swenson did not compete at the regional after clinching the automatic bid from the Mid-Willamette Conference.

Crescent Valley’s team of Phillip Weiss, Fletcher Dale, Leif Blickenstaff, Ty Leibelt and Rivers earned one team bid, with the other going to Wooburn. Five individual golfers, none from area high schools, also claimed state tournament bids at the regional.

5A girls state qualifiers

The Crescent Valley team of Mercedes Marriott, Toscane Tessler, Leah Mattson, Samantha Eller and Anne Rivers claimed the automatic bid from the Mid-Willamette Conference and did not compete at the regional tournament.

Dallas and Crater won the two team bids as the top squads at the regional tournament.

Three golfers from area schools earned individual state bids at the regional meet: Megan Weldon of Corvallis, Bella Kinghorn of West Albany and A’Kalie Berry of Lebanon.

The 5A girls state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.