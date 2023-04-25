Over spring break, Crescent Valley High senior Mercedes Marriott made a trip to Palm Springs, California, and had the opportunity to play at the Indian Wells Golf Resort. The weather was ideal, with temperatures in the high 70s.

“It was amazing, but the greens were super fast. I forgot I’m not playing on wet greens anymore,” Marriott said.

That round of golf was just a happy memory Monday as Marriott slogged her way around the Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks for a Mid-Willamette Conference tournament. Marriott won medalist honors with a 1-under 71 on a day that was the exact opposite of Indian Wells.

“I thought I played pretty well considering the conditions. It was very muddy and it did rain again as it has every single Monday. But I felt pretty good,” Marriott said.

The conference held this week’s event at Quail Valley in preparation for the 5A state tournament, which will take place at the course.

Marriott said the short game will be the key to success at state.

“You don’t even need to hit your driver super straight because it’s a pretty open course," she said. "But you really need to be able to drain some putts and your short game needs to be really good.”

The Quail Valley course also has a couple of treacherous water hazards where golfers have to decide if they are accurate enough to go for it or if they should play it safe and lay up.

“You’ve got to be precise with your yardage and you’ve got to stick it pretty close,” Marriott said.

She is feeling confident in her putting this spring after working hard on her game last summer. Following her second-place finish at the 5A state tournament in 2022, Marriott had a very successful summer season.

The highlight was finishing as the runner-up at the 92nd Bob Norquist Oregon Junior Amateur Championship at Salishan Golf Links.

After two days of stroke play, Marriott qualified for the match play competition and advanced to the final before falling to Helen Brodahl, who took second place at the OSAA 6A state tournament in 2022.

Marriott also played well at Florence Golf Links, where she shot a 72, and at Ocean Dunes, where she posted a 71.

She stayed busy over the winter, playing the OGA circuit as the weather allowed. And when the weather didn’t cooperate, she worked on her game at home using her SkyTrak and TrackMan simulators.

That work has paid off with solid results during the spring high school season. Marriott posted a 75 at Salem Golf Club, shot a 69 at the OGA Course in Woodburn, and then scored 72 at Trysting Tree.

“It’s going a lot better than last year. I’ve definitely been able to score a lot lower from the previous year,” Marriott said. “I’m improving every single year, which is good.”

This year's 5A state tournament is shaping up to be extremely competitive. North Eugene's Francesca Tomp, the 2022 5A state champ, is back to defend her title, and Summit High will be a top team after dropping down from the 6A classification. The Storm are led by senior Zoe Garcia, a familiar foe of Marriott's on the state circuit.

Next up for the Raiders is the regional tournament which will be held May 8-9 at Trysting Tree. The state tournament will be held the following week May 15-16.