Corvallis rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but came up short Tuesday night in an 8-7 American Legion baseball nonleague loss to visiting Sherwood at Taylor Field.

Karsten Sullivan had three hits, all on bunts, and Luey Campos pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Gerding Builders Marketmen in the season opener.

Corvallis outhit Sherwood 14-6, and 12 different Corvallis players got hits.

The Marketmen scored the game’s first two runs in the second inning on a Pierce Paventy sacrifice fly and Mason Riney’s RBI single.

Sherwood scored three in the third with the help of the two Corvallis errors. Corvallis pulled even in the bottom half on Sullivan’s run-scoring single.

Sherwood opened the fourth with a double and triple on its way to three runs. A two-out Lobos error in the fifth helped Corvallis get a run back. Sherwood came right back with two runs on two singles, a walk, two stolen bases and a wild pitch to lead 8-4.

Campos pitched the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, allowing no hits and one walk with a hit batter and four strikeouts.

Three straight infield singles by KJ Smith, Axel Prechel and Gunner Gillett to lead off the bottom of the ninth produced one run for the Marketmen. Luke Schoeffler’s ground out brought home another and a Campos two-out RBI single made it 8-7. But the rally would end there as the next batter struck out.

Corvallis next plays Thursday, hosting Eugene in a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.