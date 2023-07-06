Cole Rueck has had a very good summer.

The Corvallis High graduate is playing a full schedule following his freshman year on the Boise State University men’s golf team and he has posted strong results at each event.

“I’ve definitely noticed a difference from last summer to this summer," Rueck said. "Playing a year of college, I’ve definitely improved, gotten stronger. The courses we play are pretty tough and you learn a lot from playing those types of courses.”

His hot streak started at the Royal Oaks Invitational June 9-11 in Vancouver, Washington. The 54-hole stroke-play tournament draws top amateurs from throughout the Pacific Northwest, including a large number of college players.

Rueck bookended the tournament with matching eagles.

“I had a hole-out for eagle on the first hole of the tournament from seventy yards,” Rueck said. “And then a hole-out for eagle on the last hole of the tournament from a hundred yards. Pretty crazy start and ending for that tournament.”

He shot 72, 71, 73 over the three days to finish at even par and place fourth overall.

Rueck then traveled to Bend for the Oregon Open at Eagle Crest. This is an individual stroke-play tournament, but there are also elements of team play with a two-person best score competition as well as a four-person event which uses the two best scores.

“It’s kind of like three different tournaments going on at the same time,” Rueck said.

On the opening day, Rueck posted a personal best round of 8-under 64.

“It all clicked that day. Everything was going well,” Rueck said.

He was tied for first place after the first round and followed that up with a 3-under 69 in the second round. That put him in second place, one stroke behind the leader, PGA professional Shane Prante, going into the last round.

They were paired together for the final round and Rueck kept it close deep into the back nine. Prante hit a long putt on the 15th hole to tie Rueck and then pulled away over the last couple of holes.

Rueck finished with a score of 1-under 71 in the third round to go 12-under for the tournament and tie for the lowest amateur score.

“By far my best ever, score-wise,” Rueck said.

Rueck followed that up with his second appearance at the Oregon Amateur, which was held at Pumpkin Ridge. This tournament opens with two rounds of stroke play, with the top 64 players advancing to match play.

Rueck finished 29th in the stroke play and then picked up the pace in match play. He survived a tough opening matchup, advancing with a birdie on the last hole. He easily won his round of 32 matchup and then won his round of 16 and quarterfinal matches.

His run finally ended with a loss in the semifinals. It was a big improvement over last year when he lost in the round of 64.

Rueck said the key to his current success has been playing clean golf.

“Not making too many big mistakes. I’m keeping the ball in play,” Rueck said. “My approach game has been good, giving myself lots of birdie opportunities. Putted well and made some of them.”

There is one big goal remaining this summer: qualifying for the U.S. Amateur. He will be back on familiar ground as Trysting Tree will host a one-day, 36-hole qualifying event July 11.

“Usually, the top three of four scores qualify,” Rueck said.

Those who advance will get to play in the U.S. Amateur, which will be held Aug. 14-20 in suburban Denver at Cherry Hills Country Club and the Colorado Golf Club. The format is similar to the Oregon Amateur, with stroke play leading into match play. The battle for one of the spots in the stroke play is fierce as there are 312 players competing for 64 match-play spots.

Looking back at his first year at Boise State, Rueck feels like he met his expectations. He accomplished his primary goal of playing in every tournament for the Broncos.

“I thought it was a great first year. I had a great experience, I liked all my teammates. Boise was great,” Rueck said.

Next year, he wants to build on that experience and claim the No. 1 spot in the Broncos’ lineup.

“I want to play in every tournament again,” Rueck said. “I had, I think, three top twenty-fives. I was in the middle of the pack a lot in tournaments. I want to have some better finishes and maybe give myself a chance to win a couple of times, too.”