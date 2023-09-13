Travis Wittlake Jr., a two-time all-American wrestler at Oklahoma State, has announced he is transferring to Oregon State.

Wittlake is from Coos Bay and was a four-time 4A state champion at Marshfield High. He redshirted his first season at Oklahoma State and then earned all-American honors at 165 pounds in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He was limited by injuries the following year, going 9-7. Wittlake went 20-7 last season at 184 pounds and placed third at the Big 12 championships. That earned him a spot at the NCAA Championships where he went 1-2.

The move to Oregon State reunites Wittlake with coach Chris Pendleton, who was an assistant at Oklahoma State before taking over the head coaching role with the Beavers. Wittlake has one year of eligibility remaining.