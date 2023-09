The Oregon State volleyball team dropped its nonconference home finale to Portland State 3-0 Thursday night at Gill Coliseum. The Vikings took a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 victory.

MychaelVernon led the Beavers in kills with 10 while Ryan White paced with eight digs. Amanda Burns and Peyton Suess added aces.

The Beavers (5-4) will return to action against these same Vikings on Saturday evening. Action from Portland is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.