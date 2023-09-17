The Oregon State volleyball team fell on the road to in-state foe, Portland State, by a 3-1 margin on Saturday night. Set scores were 25-23, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16 for the Vikings.

Mychael Vernon paced the Beavers with 18 kills while Ryan White's 21 digs led OSU in the category and Liz Schuster's 31 assists – an OSU career best – led the team.

The Beavers (5-5) used a .400 attack percentage in the third for the set win.

Oregon State will open conference play at 7 p.m. Friday against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The match can be seen on the Pac-12 Network.