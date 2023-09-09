The Oregon State volleyball team saw a five-match win streak snapped at the hands of Cal Baptist on Saturday afternoon in Riverside, California.
The Lancers took the match 11-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Oregon State senior Mychael Vernon set a new career-high in kills with 26 to complement her 11 digs and five blocks in the match. The performance marked her second double-double of the weekend and third of the season. Megan Sheridan followed up with 11 kills and a pair of digs while Ryan White paced OSU with 11 digs.
The Beavers (5-3) will host Portland State at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first match of their home-and-home series. The match will be shown on the OSU Live Stream.