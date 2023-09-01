The Oregon State volleyball team swept Oklahoma on Friday afternoon in the Beavers’ home opener at Gill Coliseum.

The 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 victory gave new head coach Lindsey Behonick her first home victory.

The Beavers jumped out to a fast start in the opening set, building a 12-3 lead.

“One of our keys to the match was urgency from point one. And after the first set I said ‘Hey, we won one set, didn’t win the match.’ And then after the second set I said ‘Hey, we’ve won two. We need to just win one more.’ So I think just trying to put it more in perspective of, it’s a long game, winning one set doesn’t mean you win the match. … I think that just reemphasized the urgency that I wanted to see us have,” Behonick said.

The second set was closer throughout. The Sooners won back-to-back points to tie the set at 21, but the Beavers finished strong and put the set away on a kill by Lauren Rumel. Oregon State dominated the final set, racing out to a 21-9 lead and leaving no doubt about the outcome.

Oregon State finished the match with 39 kills to 34 for Oklahoma. The Beavers also led in aces (8-4), blocks (10-4) and assists (33-32).

Mychael Vernon led the Beavers with 15 kills and three solo blocks and also added four digs. Ryan White had a team-high eight digs. Amanda Burns had 19 assists and Ava Pitchford had 10.

Alexis Shelton led the Sooners (3-1) with 12 kills and Payton Chamberlain had 28 assists.

Oregon State (2-2) will continue play in the Asics Invitational with a match against Boise State at 11 a.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum.