The Oregon State volleyball team got off to a rough start this season under first-year head coach Lindsey Behonick. The Beavers opened on the road and lost matches against Montana State and Kennesaw State at the Bobcat Invitational in Bozeman, Montana.

There was no panic, however, from Behonick, who came to Oregon State after serving as an assistant coach at national powerhouse Pitt.

“I just told them ‘Guys, it’s game one. It’s August 25th. Our season’s not over.’ I told them just looking back on that weekend, we’re gonna learn a lot from this and grow,” Behonick said.

Oregon State won its final match in Montana, sweeping North Dakota. The Beavers then returned home and swept Oklahoma and Boise State last weekend at the annual Asics Invitational at Gill Coliseum.

Senior outside hitter Mychael Vernon said the coaching staff has done a great job of building the team’s confidence.

“They believe in us. They’ve instilled in us, we know they believe in us and at this point it’s just for us to perform,” Vernon said. “It’s a very calming stage to play on. Feel free to do what you do, that type of play.”

Both Vernon and libero Ryan White said the team had a very good week of practice after returning from Montana.

“We had a really, really good, strong, practice week and we just came in and were looking to continue that on,” White said.

Behonick describes herself as a defensive-minded coach and one of her goals for the team is to improve its play compete to the end in every rally, no matter how long or physical it may be. A prime example of that was in the late stages of the win over the Sooners. Oklahoma served down 22-12 and as the point developed both Vernon and White made diving digs to keep the ball in play. After a lengthy back-and-forth, Venom finished off the point with a kill.

That play killed any hopes the Sooners had of making a comeback and the Beavers closed out the win moments later.

“We’ve been focusing on long-rally mindsets," Vernon said. "Don’t just go up and swing, try to score the point right then. Think about, there could still be a play going on longer and longer. We want to stick it out, tough it out longer than the other teams to be able to score that point, win that rally.”

Behonick brought in six transfers to bolster the Beavers’ roster and they played key roles in the wins over the Sooners and Broncos. Amanda Burns (37 total assists in the two matches) and Ava Pitchford (19 total assists) provide the team with two experienced setters. Lauren Rumel (13 total kills), Megan Sheridan (13 kills) and Peyton Suess (10 kills) give Behonick attacking options alongside Vernon, who posted a team-high 24 kills in the two matches.

“The dynamic of the team has been great since they got here this summer," Behonick said. "They instantly seemed like they’d been friends for a long time. I just think it helps with a new team, a new program, tons of new players, that I brought in a lot of girls that are older, that have had experience on the court. And so I think that’s starting to show.”

At the same time players were joining the program, the transfer portal was also open for any players who wanted to depart. White, a junior from Richland, Washington, said the initial transition period with a new coaching staff and several new teammates was hard, but she’s glad she stayed.

“I love it here. I love Lindsey. I love the coaching staff, I love my team, so I’m super excited to still be here,” White said.

Vernon, who is a long way from her home of Ossining, New York, had options in the offseason after leading last year’s team with 353 kills.

But after getting to know the new staff Vernon decided to stay and was named team captain. It’s a responsibility she relishes.

“It means a lot. I’m really, really happy to be in this role and be able to help lead the team in any way I can. Even if I wasn’t a captain I would still work and function the way I do, but I’m really glad that she had faith in me and gave me that opportunity,” Vernon said.

Oregon State is on the road this week for the California Baptist/UC Riverside Invitational. The Beavers (3-2) will open the tournament against Nevada at 11 a.m. Friday. Oregon State will then play UC Riverside on Friday and California Baptist on Saturday.

The Beavers will return home for a match against Portland State on Sept. 14.