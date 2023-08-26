The Oregon State volleyball team made quick work of North Dakota Saturday, dispatching the Fighting Hawks for the first win of head coach Lindsey Behonick’s career. The Beavers (1-2) took the match 25-18, 25-14 and 25-14.

“I’m proud of the way the team came out to play today,” said Behonick. “Anytime you put a new group of players it can take time to figure out the on-court cohesion. This team found it today and I’m looking forward to building on it.”

Oregon State opened the season with three matches in Bozeman, Montana. The Beavers lost their opener Friday against Montana State in five sets and late in the day fell in four sets against Kennesaw State.

In Saturday's victory, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers in kills with 11, while Amanda Burns had nine and led the squad in assists with 19. Ryan White had a team-leading 12 digs and dished a pair of assists. Burns was a kill shy (nine) of a double-double, while Vernon needed just two more digs herself.

After the set’s first 12 points were split to open things up, the Beavers changed things quickly with an 8-1 run to take control. In the OSU hot streak, Amanda Burns, Lauren Rumel and Peyton Suess contributed timely kills to keep the momentum. North Dakota closed their margin of eight down to just three before blocks from Burns and Aliyah McDonald, an ace from White and some more Suess kills helped push the Beavers to the set win.

Taking control from the set’s first serve, the Beavers used strong scoring runs to never let North Dakota get within two points and led by as many as 11 on multiple occasions. Jumping to an early big lead at 12-2, Rumel and Diraz both tallied aces to ward off any opportunities for the Hawks. Burns helped the offensive cause in the set, as she dished out seven of her 19 assists in this frame. To further push North Dakota to the brink, a Vernon ace ended the set to its 11-point difference.

Like the first set, the third was back-and-forth until Suess took charge early. The outside hitter took matters into her own hands and used a kill and a pair of aces to lead the Beavers in the decisive set. Oregon State used Suess’ example and went on a 7-1 run to start to pull away. North Dakota tried to creep back when they turned an 18-10 Beaver lead to as close as 19-14 but that was all they could muster. Vernon’s ensuing kill sparked the final points needed to complete the sweep.

The Beavers will host the Asics Invitational this weekend at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will play Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Friday and will then face Boise State at 11 a.m. Sunday.