New Oregon State volleyball coach Lindsey Behonick has reshaped the team’s roster this summer, adding several players through the transfer portal.

The most recent transfer to join the Beavers is Lauren Rumel, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter who previously played at Arizona. Rumel will have three years of eligibility at Oregon State.

“I am thrilled Lauren Rumel has committed to Oregon State," Behonick said in a press release. "She brings a work ethic and dedication to training that we know will elevate our gym. Lauren already has experience competing in the Pac-12, knows what it takes to be great at this level, and has trained in every attacking position across the front row.”

Rumel played in 18 matches for the Wildcats as a freshman, making four starts. She had season-bests in total attacks (19), kills (seven) and blocks (four) in a five-set home victory over Washington in November. Over the course of the season, she totaled 32 kills and a dozen blocks.

Rumel joins five other transfers who committed to Oregon State earlier in this cycle. They are:

Ava Pitchford

Pitchford, a 5-9 setter from Florida State, will have two years of eligibility at Oregon State. In 2022 with the Seminoles, she appeared in 86 sets and tallied 413 assists, which ranked as the second highest on the team. On nine occasions — including four ACC matches — she recorded at least 20 assists. She helped lead the Seminoles to a pair of appearances in the NCAA tournament, including a sweep of Kansas State in 2021.

Behonick took over at Oregon State after serving as an assistant coach at Pitt and knows Pitchford from their matches in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"It excites me to get to coach a player I have spent time in the ACC competing against," Behonick said in a release. "Ava has had NCAA playoff experience and much success with Florida State, and we know she has a knowledge of what it's like to compete on a big stage. She is comfortable running a fast tempo offense, and we know she will bring a confidence and maturity to our team.”

Elizabeth Schuster

Schuster, a 5-7 setter from Cal State Fullerton, will spend her final year of eligibility with the Beavers.

Schuster was a 2022 Big West honorable mention honoree. She led the Titans in assists in her two full seasons of competition — totaling 984 and 980 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Amanda Burns

A 6-1 opposite/setter, Burns comes to Oregon State after starting her collegiate career at Loyola Marymount. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Burns appeared in 76 sets in the 2022 season that saw the Lions appear in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

Peyton Suess

Suess, a 6-1 outside hitter from Wake Forest, is a graduate transfer will also use her final year of eligibility at Oregon State. She was second on the team in kills with 284, kills-per-set at 2.56 and fourth in blocks with 49. A dependable teammate, she missed just five matches throughout her last three seasons in Winston-Salem, including appearances in 50 of 52 throughout 2021 and 2022.

Megan Sheridan

A 6-1 opposite, Sheridan joins Oregon State as a graduate transfer from Butler. Sheridan was a strong contributor to the Bulldogs in her four-year career in Indianapolis, playing in 113 sets across all 31 matches in her senior season in which she racked up 266 kills on 806 attacks, 283.5 points — third-best on the Bulldogs — 84 digs, and 31 block assists.

In addition to the transfers, Oregon State also signed 6-3 opposite Doga Diraz from Ankara, Turkey. Diraz has extensive experience in club volleyball in Turkey and helped one of her clubs achieve promotion to the first league in a leadership role.

"Oregon State is a great place for my education and athletic career,” Diraz said in a release. “It's going to be a great experience for me to play in the Pac-12. I am so excited and happy that I will be coached by Lindsey, Abbie (Wright) and Peter (Manguiat) and will grow as a person on and off the court.”