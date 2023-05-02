Jade Whitfield won the discus competition last weekend at the Oregon State High Performance Meet at Whyte Field.

Her winning throw of 181 feet, 7 inches set a new facility record and coming into this season would have set a new program record in the event.

But for Whitfield it was a “decent” performance, but nothing special.

“You can’t PR every meet,” Whitfield said, speaking the words as if she was trying to convince herself that it’s true.

The redshirt sophomore from Visalia, California, has been in record-setting mode this season. She came into the 2023 outdoor season with the second-best throw in program history and wasted no time taking over the top spot.

Whitfield set the mark with a throw of 182-9 at the Oregon Preview in Eugene on March 18. That throw exceeded her own personal best by about 14 feet.

She broke the record again with a throw of 191-6 at the Texas Relays on March 29.

In mid-April she had another big day at a meet in Long Beach, California, with a throw of 187-2. So with her performance at home this weekend, Whitfield now holds the top four spots in the Oregon State record book for the discus.

Whitfield is currently ranked 10th in Division I in the discus and is on track to earn a spot at the NCAA championships. This level of success is what she hoped for when she committed to Oregon State.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming to a higher level. Coming in, I knew it was possible, knowing my coach has coached high-level athletes and knowing that he had the knowledge to do so,” Whitfield said. “It was more like a dream at that point … to be one of the top ten throwers in the country didn’t seem realistic at the time. I didn’t know where that ceiling was, and I don’t think we’ve hit it yet.”

Whitfield first competed in the discus in seventh grade. She tried some other track and field events but it quickly became evident that she was a thrower, and specifically a discus thrower.

“It was just something I picked up and I was better at it than anything else I was good at. So I kind of just stuck with it and learned to really like it,” Whitfield said.

She also competed in the shot put in high school, but did not have the same level of success. Whitfield tried the shot put at Oregon State, working with throwing coach David Dumble, but they came to the conclusion that it was best if she focused on the discus.

Throwing the discus well requires a variety of abilities and Whitfield enjoys the process of putting it all together.

“With discus, it takes a little bit of finesse, a little bit of explosiveness, a little bit of being dynamic, flexible. It takes all of it. You’ve got to be super technical but you’ve still got to be strong,” Whitfield said. “You have to be very connected.”

The High Performance Meet drew a large field of competitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and the University of Hawaii was also in attendance. Fans and competitors could see the construction project at the facility that is still ongoing, including work on the vastly improved new grandstand.

Whitfield, who is majoring in business administration, said she didn’t mind coming to a track and field program that is in the building phase under head coach Louie Quintana. She feels pride in being part of the group that is laying a foundation for future success.

“I feel like that kind of work is a little bit harder, to try to build a program versus coming into a program that is already there. It’s a little bit grittier, it takes a little bit more responsibility, takes a lot more discipline,” Whitfield said. “It’s exciting to see the program kind of take a step forward. When I first got there we had a few sets of bleachers that were not even set in unison, they were kind of just scrambled all over the place.”

Oregon State will compete at the Oregon Twilight Meet on Friday in Eugene. The Pac-12 Championships will be held May 12-13 in Walnut, California, with the NCAA West Regionals set for May 25-27 in Sacramento, California.

“I definitely want to be on the podium at Pacs. Regionals is going to be a very tough meet this year. It always is, but the last couple years it’s been really stacked in the throws, especially in the West region. There’s a lot of talented women throwing right now,” Whitfield said. “It’s going to be really challenging, hoping I can make it to the national championship meet.”