Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh advanced to Saturday's women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final with both earning automatic qualifiers Thursday at the NCAA Division I outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas.

The top five athletes from each of the two heats and the next two best times earned qualifying spots. Mitchell won the heat with a time of 9 minutes, 51.46 seconds while Fetherstonhaugh placed third in 9:52.02.

“Kaylee and Grace showed their veteran presence and navigated that prelim smoothly. It’s 80+ degrees out here, which is not ideal at all and they are crushing it,” Oregon State head coach Louie Quintana said. “On to Saturday.”

The Beavers pulled away as the race went on, moving as many as 50 to 75 meters away from the field at points in the race along with New Mexico’s Elise Thorner. The three leaders were able to cruise to the finish, avoiding the mad dash for the final two automatic spots and saving their legs for Saturday’s final.

Oregon State will have Fetherstonhaugh, Mitchell and Jade Whitfield in action on Saturday. The steeplechase is currently slated for 6:24 p.m. PT with Whitfield’s flight of the discus estimated to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The meet is televised on ESPN2 and event-specific livestreams are available for the field events on ESPN+.