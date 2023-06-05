The Oregon State track and field team is sending three athletes to the NCAA championships this week in Austin, Texas.

Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell qualified by placing second and third, respectively, in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the West Regional, and Jade Whitfield advanced with a third-place finish in the discus.

This is the most NCAA qualifiers Oregon State has had since bringing back its track and field program in 2004.

For Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell, this will be a physically challenging week. The steeplechase is one of the most demanding events in track and field. Over the course of the race, the athletes must clear 28 fixed barriers as well as seven water jumps.

“You definitely want to limit the amount of times you do it,” Mitchell said.

In fact, Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell competed in just one steeplechase event during the regular season. They then competed in the event at the Pac-12 Championships, with Fetherstonhaugh taking first place and Mitchell placing second.

The duo followed that up with their performances at the regional, which earned them spots in the national championships.

“I don’t feel discomfort the same way in any other event that I do in steeplechase. It’s just like a very whole-body experience. You’re running a longer distance, but it’s still short enough you’re trying to go fast. You’re jumping over barriers but then you’re jumping over this water element. Then you’re using a bunch of muscular strength, so it’s not just about aerobic fitness, but also muscular endurance because you have the jumping aspect. It kind of feels like you ran a race as hard as you can and you did a hundred pushups in the middle of it, as well.”

If all goes as hoped, both Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh will have to run the steeplechase course twice this week. The women’s semifinals will be held Thursday with the finals on Saturday.

Mitchell said the break since the regionals concluded May 27 has been very helpful after an intense outdoor season.

“I’m feeling pretty good, honestly. I feel like one of my favorite parts of championship season is finally starting to get a little bit extra recovery and rest. I competed quite a bit this season in doubling races, then I ran a twilight so I raced three weekends in a row. I feel like I’ve been running on tired legs for a while,” Mitchell said.

This is Fetherstonhaugh’s third trip to the outdoor nationals and Mitchell’s second. For Whitfield, a sophomore, this is her first trip to the national meet. She did not take any break after the regional meet and remained in training mode.

“We’re definitely not going to change anything up. Really just sticking to the same thing, trying to keep my body sharp, moving well,” Whitfield said.

The NCAA West Regional was a family affair for Whitfield. She is from Visalia, California, and multiple family members including her mother, several aunts and cousins and her high school throwing coach made the trip to Sacramento to watch her compete.

The women’s discus final will be held Saturday. Her approach is to “Go in, have fun and throw far.”

“I would love to earn All-American honors, but that’s just in the back of my mind. In the forefront is to put some good throws out there, hopefully have some deep throws out there, and have fun more than anything. Whatever results come from that is going to be what it is,” Whitfield said.

The top eight finishers are named first-team All-American.

For Mitchell, a redshirt senior, the meet will conclude her time with the outdoor squad. She wants to win a national title, but the real goal is more personal.

“I’d love to win a national title, of course. I feel like that’s everyone’s dream in the NCAA. It’s a big dream and a big goal because there’s only one every year and there’s going to be twelve on the (starting) line,” Mitchell said. “I focus a lot on the process goals as well, and going out there and stepping on the line with confidence and a smile on my face and betting on myself and giving it everything I have. If I go out there and give everything that I have, then I can’t walk away being mad about that.”