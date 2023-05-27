Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ten Oregon State track and field athletes traveled to Sacramento, California, for the NCAA West Regional, which concluded Saturday night.

It wasn’t until the final day of the competition that Oregon State had a competitor break through and qualify for the national championships. Sophomore Jade Whitfield placed third in the discus Saturday afternoon with a throw of 186 feet, 9 inches. Whitfield is the school record-holder in the event and came into the meet with expectations of qualifying for the NCAA championships, which will be held June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Senior Kaylee Mitchell then earned a spot at nationals by winning her heat in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Mitchell finished with a time of 9 minutes, 40.41 seconds. Mitchell came into the event as the fourth seed after finishing as the runner-up to teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh at the Pac-12 Championships.

Fetherstonhaugh, who was named the Pac-12 Conference Track Athlete of the Year after winning the steeplechase at the conference meet, was the top seed in the second heat. She let rival Kayley Delay of Washington take the early lead, but on the fourth lap Fetherstonhaugh overtook her and pulled away for the convincing win. Fetherstonhaugh finished with a season-best time of 9:38.93.

The top 12 competitors in the steeplechase — the top three finishers in each heat plus three wild cards — advanced to nationals.

Earlier in the meet, redshirt senior Christina Geisler capped her Oregon State career with a personal best time of 33:19.14 in the 10,000 meters. This is a new school record and placed her 17th in the West region, with the top 12 finishers qualifying for nationals.

“Christina just closed out her magical season with a huge PR and a school record. We are so proud of her — she was methodical and brilliant over the last 3k to move all the way up to 17th! Massive effort and just missing qualifying for NCAA,” Oregon State coach Louie Quintana said.

Junior Anneke Moersdorf came into the regional hoping to qualify in the long jump. She holds the Oregon State program record with a personal-best of 20 feet, 3 inches and felt that if she could improve that by a small amount, she had a chance to be one of 12 qualifiers from the West regional.

But at the regional, distances trended down across the board. The winner, Ackelia Smith of Texas, came into the meet with a best jump of 23-2¾. Smith ended up winning with a distance of 21-11½.

Moesdorf placed 24th with a best jump of 19-9½.

Her best event, however, is the heptathlon and that event is not contested at the regionals. Instead, the top 24 individuals from the season advanced straight to the national championships.

Unfortunately for Moersdorf, she finished the year just outside that group after placing fifth at the Pac-12 Championships with a personal best score of 5,618 points. She set the school’s long jump record at that meet and also set new personal records in the high jump, javelin and 800 meters.

Moersdorf has made great progress in the heptathlon after just a couple of years participating in the event. Coming out of high school in San Luis Obispo, California, she was a jumping specialist.

“I came into Oregon State as a jumper only, triple jump, long jump and possibly high jump. It was halfway through my freshman year my coach, coach Pete Herber, looked at me and said ‘I’m going to make you a multis,’ so like a heptathlete,” Moersdorf said. “The following summer we spent most of the summer learning to hurdle, because I’d never hurdled before. And I had to learn to throw the shot put and the javelin.”

Her primary hesitation, however, was the 800 meters.

“I was excited and I was nervous,” Moersdorf said of taking up the heptathlon. “Some coaches recruited me for the heptathlon but I wasn’t totally sold on it because you have to run an 800 and I just thought that was something I would never be able to do.”

Through hard work, however, what had been a weakness has become a strength. At the Pac-12 meet, she finished third among the heptathletes in the long jump, which was expected, but also took third in the 800 meters, and was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

“I would say I’m decent at high jump. The throws I can kind of hang with the other heptathletes. I wouldn’t say I’m good at the throws, necessarily, yet. Hurdles are definitely getting better,” Moersdorf said. “The cool thing about the heptathlon is that you don’t have to be great at everything, you just have to be good at a bunch of different things and it will add up to a great score.”