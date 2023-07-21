Kaylee Mitchell has spent her last few years at Oregon State watching her dreams become her expectations.

She’s run times she never thought possible while competing in races she didn’t think she’d ever be fast enough to participate in.

That happened one more time for Mitchell earlier this month in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the USA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The recent OSU graduate finished in 9 minutes, 24.01 seconds. It was a personal best by more than 10 seconds in Mitchell’s first-ever USA meet.

“But in my mind it’s like a three- or four-second PR,” she said. “Because in my mind I was a sub-9:30 steepler. I just hadn’t achieved it yet for paper.”

Mitchell said she’s done her best to celebrate it as a bigger accomplishment. After all, it was the third-best steeplechase time ever recorded by a collegian.

Roughly a month earlier, in the NCAA final in Austin, Texas, steamy conditions led to heat exhaustion and a seventh-place finish in 9:49.66, one place and more than 10 seconds off her results in the same race a year earlier.

Teammate Grace Fetherstonhaugh was sixth in 9:49.48, improving on her 10th place in 2022.

Mitchell became the ninth Oregon State athlete in history to score at two NCAA outdoor meets. Along with the steeplechase results, Jade Whitfield’s eighth-place finish in the discus gave OSU three NCAA All-Americans for the first time in program history. It also marked the first time that occurred for the program in a national championship meet since 1979.

Better weather

But individual struggles left Mitchell wanting another high-level race in better weather conditions.

She found it June 24 in a 1,500 against an elite field at the Stumptown High Performance Meet at Portland’s Jesuit High School.

Mitchell was sixth in 4:10.85, a personal best by more than 2.6 seconds and a new school record. Fetherstonhaugh, who held the previous OSU mark at 4:11.0, was eighth in the same race in 4:11.39.

It was a spark for Mitchell because it restored some belief and helped her remember how to compete.

“It was the first race that I felt like myself in a really long time, so it definitely gave me some confidence for USAs going into the steeple,” she said.

Mitchell’s next record-breaking day, in Eugene, came two days after she finished second in her steeplechase semifinal in 9:38.15. It was her fastest time of the season to date and best since she set her previous PR in the 2022 NCAA final on the same Hayward track.

Her academic spring term, with graduation just around the corner, had brought on some stress. But Mitchell headed for Eugene having put all that behind her.

She was happy, at ease and feeling comfortable in body and mind.

“I suddenly felt really good again and got to remember how easy running is for me,” Mitchell said.

Her initial goal was to make the final, and she was “stoked” when that was accomplished. Having earned her entry, she decided to treat the final like a game and see how many competitors she could defeat.

She was hungry for a new PR and a time that better reflected the caliber of runner, that sub-9:30 runner, that she knew she was.

Mitchell was in 10th in the 13-woman field after the first time around the track of the 7½-lap distance, ninth after the next two and then no worse than sixth the rest of the way.

After crossing the finish line in her final outdoor race as a college athlete, she had a rough idea where she placed but didn’t learn her exact results until several minutes later when she was able to ask an official under the stadium.

It was a fast final, as six of the top nine finishers set personal bests, including winner Krissy Gear (9:12.81), a first-time national champion who also went more than 10 seconds under her previous best in the event.

Two-time Olympian and 10-time U.S. steeple champion Emma Coburn, whom Mitchell lists on her OSU bio as her favorite American middle-distance runner, was second in 9:13.6.

The significant jump in time hasn’t changed much for Mitchell, she said. But soon after the race, she was already thinking about another personal best, maybe running under 9:20, and the glory of potentially representing the United States at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

“My overall goal is to make teams, and I want to see how fast I can run,” Mitchell said. “I dream and think about it a lot, and I just want to keep seeing what I can get out of myself.”

The USA final allowed her to do that a little more. In the process, she broke a mental barrier and realized there is far less that’s impossible or out of reach.

What’s next?

A Germany native and graduate of Sprague High School in Salem, Mitchell earned her Oregon State bachelor’s degree in dietetics with a minor in exercise physiology.

She wants to be a sports registered dietician. Mitchell has worked alongside a sports dietician at OSU’s sports performance center for the last three years, gaining valuable experience.

But before she begins her career, she has remaining collegiate eligibility in cross-country and indoor track and field, which she will exhaust in the coming months.

Last fall, Mitchell won a regional cross-country title and was named an All-American after an 18th-place national meet finish. She was a second-team All-American indoors in the 3,000 (10th) and mile (12th).

Mitchell plans to start a non-specific degree while using her remaining eligibility then pursue a master’s degree online.

Mitchell says she isn’t the same runner that she was when she arrived at Oregon State after her first year out of high school spent at Seattle Pacific University.

Dreams have become reality, and she says it’s been fun to experience growth as an athlete and a person. With two more seasons in a Beaver singlet, Mitchell has more opportunities.

“I’m always excited to see how fast I can run or how good I can do in whatever season it is,” she said. “I just love running.”