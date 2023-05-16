Going into the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships last weekend, no Oregon State woman had ever won an individual title at the meet.

Grace Fetherstonhaugh broke through that barrier Saturday with a victory in the steeplechase. She followed up that achievement with a win in the 5,000 meters on Sunday.

“I did write that down as my goal for the season, but it didn’t seem super realistic,” Fetherstonhaugh said of winning both races. “I think that one was like ‘I don’t know if that’s actually going to happen, but I’ll write it down anyway.’”

There was good reason for Fetherstonhaugh to question whether that feat was possible. The last woman to sweep those races at the Pac-12 championships was Kelly MacDonald of Arizona State in 2001.

On Saturday morning, she met with Oregon State coach Louie Quintana and teammate Kaylee Mitchell to discuss the steeplechase final. They felt there was a good chance the Oregon State duo could take the top two spots on the podium, which they did.

Washington’s Kayley DeLay kept pace with Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell until late in the race, when they started to gain some separation.

Fetherstonhaugh said it felt great to know they had achieved their main goal of earning maximum points for the team by placing first and second and then it was just a matter of seeing who could get to the finish line first. Fetherstonhaugh finished in 9 minutes, 39.23 seconds with Mitchell clocking in at 9:45.21.

"I'm so excited to finally see an Oregon State athlete finish first at this meet," Quintana said Saturday. "Grace and Kaylee were such brilliant competitors today. They knew Delay from Washington was the NCAA runner up last year — they didn't take her for granted. Grace was incredible over the last kilometer — just super special to see her get the W."

For both events only a final is held at the Pac-12 championships, but it is still physically demanding to run those races on back-to-back days. Fetherstonhaugh said she never sleeps well after a race day and that was true on Saturday night. So she had to trust in her preparation.

“I didn’t feel too bad,” Fetherstonhaugh said.

Sunday’s 5,000-meter final was an unusual race because DeLay tried to run away from the field, Fetherstonhaugh said

“My strategy kind of went out the door. You can’t anticipate how a race is going to go. We thought it would go pretty easy, which it did for a few laps. Then Kayley then took off. I realized I didn’t feel comfortable with her being that far ahead,” Fetherstonhaugh said.

Along with a few other runners, Fetherstonhaugh upped her pace and chased down DeLay. The group then slowed the pace.

“It was a go-stop-go,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “I think we had been running 76s then we ran an 84.”

Far from being frustrated, Fetherstonhaugh found the cat-and-mouse game exciting and it’s part of what she loves about that race.

“You have to play your cards right a little bit,” Fetherstonhaugh said.

She did just that and won the race by a little more than 5 seconds with a time of 16:01.78.

This is the final outdoor track and field season for Fetherstonhaugh, a redshirt senior from New Westminster, British Columbia. She still has one season of eligibility remaining in cross-country and indoor track and field, so she will be back at Oregon State in the fall for those campaigns.

She has been a key part of the program as Quintana works to build up the track and field team and she gave him credit for his support as she eventually broke through with what she believes will be the first of many Pac-12 championships.

“Coach Louie has been there every step of the way, every bad race, every race that didn’t go the way I wanted,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “It just makes me excited that I get to show people that Oregon State is a good school to be a part of and we are a strong team. We’re putting Oregon State on the map.”