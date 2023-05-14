Grace Fetherstonhaugh became Oregon State's first women’s Pac-12 Champion, pulling away from Washington’s Kayley Delay in the final 1,000 meters of the steeplechase Saturday in Walnut, California.

Fetherstonhaugh finished the course in 9 minutes, 39.23 seconds and teammate Kaylee Mitchell finished strong to claim second place with a time of 9:45.21. Their 1-2 finish scored 18 points for Oregon State at the Pac-12 Championships.

Fetherstonhaugh's time would have ranked no. 1 in the nation at the beginning of the day. It is the third-fastest time at a Pac-12 Championship and Mitchell’s 9:45.21 is fifth-fastest.

The steeplechase performance helped Oregon State close Saturday with 31 total points, one off the best total in school history. The Beavers are in fifth place and have the opportunity to score more points in Sunday's finals.

Anneke Moersdorf broke two school records and scored in both the heptathlon and high jump. The junior began the day with a school record of 5618 points in the heptathlon. Moersdorf’s PRs in javelin and the 800 meters, along with setting a school long jump record (20 feet, 3 inches) on day two placed her fifth overall in the heptathlon, giving Oregon State four points. She then turned around and recorded a 19-10½ long jum.

Delaney Bahn picked up three more points for the Beavers in the long jump. Bahn moved into OSU’s number two spot all-time in the event, placing sixth with a 20-1¾.

Oregon State will have the opportunity to score in a total of eight different events on Sunday starting with the 4x100 meter relay at 1:10 p.m. and closing with the 4x400 meter relay.

The championships are broadcast on Pac-12 Networks and streamed on Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app. More info on how to watch each event can be found here and live results will be available here.

OSU RESULTS/SCHEDULE

(ALL TIMES PACIFIC)

Friday

Heptathlon Day 1

Anneke Moersdorf

4. 100 Meter Hurdles – 13.95 - OSU #5

5. High Jump – 1.69m/5-6.50 - PB

9. Shot Put – 11.31m/37-1.25

3. 200 Meters – 25.45

Track

1,500 Meter Prelims

4. Kaylee Mitchell – 4:20.02Q

200 Meter Prelims

21. Delaney Bahn – 24.62 - OSU #8

22. Jada Hurley – 24.71 - PB

400 Meter Hurdle Prelims

4. Adael Scatena – 58.62Q – School Record

13.Taylor Weidinger – 1:00.49

10,000 Meters

7. Christina Geisler – 33:37.18 - OSU #2

Field

Javelin

6. Ella Knott – 48.19m/158-1

9. Maryann Ackerman – 46.83m/153-7 - OSU #8

17. Jazlyn Romero – 40.41m/132-7

Saturday

Heptathlon Day 2

Anneke Moersdorf - 5618 points

3. Long Jump – 6.17m/20-3 – School Record

5. Javelin – 34.39m/112-10 - PB

3. 800 Meters – 2:16.81 - PB

Track

100 Meter Hurdles Prelims

11. Adael Scatena – 14.22

100 Meters Prelims

17. Jada Hurley – 11.96

800 Meters Prelims

19. Paige Sefried – 2:14.25

20. Jillian Brown – 2:14.41

3,000 Meter Steeplechase Final

1. Grace Fetherstonhaugh – 9:39.23

2. Kaylee Mitchell – 9:45.21

Field

Hammer

11. Markayla Billings – 55.39m/181-8

15. Keely McLaughlin – 52.43m/172-0

Shot Put

11. Taylor Crockem – 15.14m/49-8.25

13. Keely McLaughlin – 14.92m/48-11.50

Long Jump

6. Delaney Bahn – 6.14m/20-1.75 - OSU #2

8. Anneke Moersdorf – 6.05m/19-10.50

25. Chelsea Howard – 5.31m/17-3.25

Sunday

Track

4x100 Meter Relay - (1:10 p.m.)

Chelsea Howard, Jada Hurley, Taylor Weidinger, Delaney Bahn

1,500 Meters Final (1:30 p.m.)

400 Meter Hurdles Final (3:00 p.m.)

5,000 Meters Final (3:50 p.m.)

Kaylee Mitchell

Grace Fetherstonhaugh

Liv Downing

Christina Geisler

Kate Laurent

Eimy Martinez

Gabby Peterson

Zoe Simmons

4x400 Meter Relay (4:25 p.m.)

Adael Scatena, Paige Sefried, Jada Hurley, Taylor Weidinger

Field

High Jump (1:45 p.m.)

Delaney Bahn

Emma Nelson

Grace Proudfoot

Savannah Reilly

Discus (1:45 p.m.)

Jade Whitfield

Caitlyn Marx

Keely McLaughlin

Triple Jump (2:00 p.m.)

Anneke Moersdorf