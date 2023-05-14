Oregon State's Grace Fetherstonhaugh won the 5,000-meter final at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday in Walnut, California. It was the second Pac-12 title of the meet for Fetherstonhaugh who won the steeplechase event Saturday.

The redshirt senior finished Sunday's final in 16 minutes, 1.78 seconds. Fetherstonhaugh is the first athlete to complete the steeplechase/5,000-meter double since Kelly MacDonald of Arizona State in 2001, the first year the women’s 3000m steeplechase was conducted at a Pac-12 Championship.

That performance helped the Beavers finish the meet with a team total of 55 points and an eighth-place finish, both are the best results in the history of the women's track and field program.

Kaylee Mitchell, competing in her third race in three days, finished seventh in a loaded 1,500 meters field to secure two more points for OSU. Mitchell’s weekend was emblematic of her leadership and grit.

“Kaylee ran a huge 4:14, less than 24 hours after running 9:45 in the steeple — people just don’t do that. That’s a stud right there," said Oregon State coach Louie Quintana.

Jade Whitfield had the Beavers’ best Pac-12 Championships performance by a thrower, finishing second in the discus with a mark of 189 feet, 5 inches. Whitfield finished behind just Oregon’s Jorinde Van Klinken, a top-five finisher in the event at the most recent world championships.

Adael Scatena, fresh off a school-record performance on Friday, added three more points with a sixth-place result in the 400-meter hurdles. Scatena closed the race in 59.66 seconds. In a sign of her growth since joining the Beavers, Scatena took six seconds off her first Pac-12 Championships performance where the now junior finished in 1:05.94 and did not qualify for finals.

"Adael was fantastic in getting 6th ... and Jade was just about as solid as you can be getting second in the discus. But, Grace was historic. She’s the athlete of the meet in my book. Nobody performed better in the Pac-12 than she did this weekend. What a great weekend to be a Beav,” Quintana said.

Oregon State’s 4x100-meter team earned the first point of the day with a 47.18-second race. The Beavers placed eighth and Chelsea Howard, Jada Hurley, Taylor Weidinger and Delaney Bahn’s performance is tenth-best all-time at OSU.