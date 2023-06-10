Oregon State's Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Kaylee Mitchell and Jade Whitfield each earned first-team All-America honors Saturday at the NCAA Division I women's outdoor track and field championships in Austin, Texas, setting a new standard for the program.

The Beavers had three All-Americans — Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and Whitfield in the discus — for the first time since the NCAA national championships started in 1982 and for the first time at a national championship meet since 1979.

“We were three-for-three in point scorers and first-team All-Americans. Definitely a great day for our emerging program," OSU head coach Louis Quintana said. "I know that Grace and Kaylee had their eyes on contending for an NCAA title. So maybe not the outcome they had hoped, but what that means for our program is that this is the standard. We are competing not only to get to the NCAA meet but to win a title. So, I love what they have done for Beaver Nation. Jade was amazing. She very well may be our first champion in future years. Tremendous job by her and Coach (David) Dumble."

Fetherstonhaugh and Mitchell opened the day with sixth- and seventh place finishes, respectively. Fetherstonhaugh finished in 9 minutes, 49.48 seconds and Mitchell close behind in 9:49.66.

They battled through the Texas heat to score for OSU, bringing in five points between the two of them.

The dynamic duo closed their outdoor careers as the first women in OSU Track and Field history to earn All-America honors both indoor and outdoor in back-to-back seasons. Mitchell is the ninth Beav ever to score at two NCAA meets.

Whitfield closed the day with her first All-America honor, placing eighth in the discus with a throw of 189 feet, 1 inch. Her toss was just two feet behind her school record in the event. She is the first Beaver thrower to earn first-team NCAA All-American honors since Connie Peterka in 1986. Whitfield is OSU’s first All-American in the discus since 1973 (Beth Smith).