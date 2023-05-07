Des Rivera's two-RBI single in the sixth lifted the Oregon State softball team to a 7-6 win over Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.

Rivera's finished the game with three runs driven in. The win by the Beavers (14-28-1) forced a rubber match in the regular-season finale at noon Sunday at Kelly Field.

Ellie Garcia (6-8), who pitched the last two frames, picked up the win in the contest. The sophomore struck out one, walked two and gave up a hit. Tarni Stepto, the starter, pitched five frames and fanned seven. The Australian allowed all six ASU runs, giving up nine hits and two walks.

Kaiea Higa reached on an error by the Sun Devils' shortstop and that allowed Grace Messmer to cross home for the early lead. Eliana Gottlieb's sacrifice drove in Frankie Hammoude to put the Beavers up 2-0. Arizona State answered quickly in the next inning, plating four.

Following a Madyson Clark groundout to open the fourth, three Beavers — Abby Doerr, Messmer and Erin Mendoza — made it on base as OSU threatened. A Hammoude flyout to right brought Mendoza home to halve the deficit at 4-3. Higa's single knocked in Jade Soto, who pinch ran for Doerr, to tie the game. Rivera's single then drove in Messmer to put the Beavers out front.

Looking to deliver a knockout punch, Arizona State again used just two hits to take the lead late in the game. In the visiting half of the fifth, the Sun Devils plated their pair off an error and a double to left along the line.

Rivera's single to left in the sixth brought in Carson Saabye and Kristalyn Romulo for the lead the Beavers would hold onto.

Mendoza helped stop an ASU rally in the seventh when she made a throw from deep left to get an out at home plate.