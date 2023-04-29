Arizona scored three runs in the fifth to defeat Oregon State 6-3 Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona.

The teams traded the game's first six runs before the Wildcats pushed three home to keep the Beavers (13-26-1, 4-15-1 Pac-12) from winning the Pac-12 Conference series.

After falling behind by one run in the first, Oregon State took the lead when Morgan Howey drove in Kaiea Higa on a double and Madyson Clark brought home Des Rivera with a sacrifice fly to center. Following a two-run shot to take the lead by Arizona's Dakota Kennedy in the third, Eliana Gottlieb smacked a homer to right field to bring the game to 3-3.

Tarni Stepto (4-13-1) was charged with the loss, giving up the Wildcats' final three runs over the final three innings. The righty struck out six, walked a pair and allowed three hits. Ellie Garica – making her second start of the weekend series – went three innings, gave up three runs on five hits and a walk.

Howey turned in a 2 for 3 performance with the RBI double.

The Beavers and Wildcats will close the series Sunday with a rubber match at noon Sundau. The game can be seen on Arizona's Live Stream.